SALEM — A man wanted for nearly a year after police say he intentionally crashed into a car his former girlfriend was riding in on Highland Avenue last spring is being held without bail.
Mark Arevalo, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges that include assault with a dangerous weapon, a handgun he allegedly pointed at the woman, driving to endanger, failing to stop for police and other charges during his arraignment Wednesday.
Salem police got a warrant following the April 19, 2022 incident on Highland Avenue, where they had been called about an erratic driver.
When they arrived, a prosecutor said, they found two cars — one parked in the breakdown lane and the other stopped at an angle, blocking the other car.
Police learned that Arevalo had come up on the other car and tried to hit it, then pulled alongside it, showed a tan colored handgun and hit the other car’s side.
About 20 to 30 other cars had stopped on the busy roadway. Witnesses told police it appeared that the car Arevalo was in was trying to run the other car off the road.
An officer caught a glimpse of Arevalo in a mirror, the prosecutor said, before Arevalo took off down Highland Avenue toward Lynn, driving erratically and nearly hitting other cars.
Arevalo, a former Lynn man who is being held on other unrelated cases, will be held without bail in the Salem case.
He is due back in court via video on March 14.
Judge Lynn Rooney ordered that if Arevalo is released he has to stay away from the victims in the case.
