A Marblehead father of two and dedicated bicyclist, Richard Wanstall drove to Burke, Vermont, Friday to compete the next day in a race he must have seen as one of his toughest challenges ever as a cyclist.
The race is 100 kilometers of mud, gravel and melting snow. Its name — Rasputitsa — is derived from a Russian word referring to the season when rain and melting snow turns unpaved roads, paths or any poorly drained off-road area into impassable mud. In Vermont, it’s mud season.
For Wanstall, ironically, it was not the brutal 62-mile slog through nearly endless gravel, mud and steep climbs that cost him the race.
He was riding south, along a short, straight, paved section of road when he collided with a northbound Dodge pickup truck after inexplicably crossing into the northbound lane.
The driver of the pickup, who was identified as Alex Goss, 27, of East Haven, Vermont, came to a stop on the northbound shoulder right after the crash.
Wanstall, 54, was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Vermont State Police said in a statement.
“At this time, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the collision,” state police said. The accident remains under investigation.
Rasputitsa Dirt, the organization which runs bicycle races in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom each year, announced the fatal crash in a Facebook statement Saturday night.
“We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our community members died today, after colliding with a vehicle while on course.
“We do not have any information at this time other than what the state police have publicly released so far, but we will reach out to our community with updates as we learn more.”