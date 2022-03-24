Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. On Monday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. join us for “Unpacking Your Life: A Personal Journey to Zero Waste,” with Sabrina Auclair. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Salem’s Spring street sweep schedule
Spring street sweeping gets underway on Salem’s entrance corridors March 22 through March 31 and continues into residential neighborhoods April 4 through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown beginning Wednesday, March 23, and every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. From April 4 to May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Yard waste drop-off resumes April 16
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road starting Saturday April 16, and continuing Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Easter Sunday April 17. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2” in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Greenbelt hosts ‘Pictures with Pups’
Essex County Greenbelt Land Trust is celebrating the coming of Earth Day throughout the whole month of April with fun activities in Ipswich and nearby surrounding areas. Events are free, but participants are asked to register for them at ecga.org under events. On Saturday, April 2, 9-11 a.m., there will be Pictures with Pups at Castle Neck River Reservation, for a dog and dog-walker appreciation event. Pictures will be taken by local photographer David Alden-St.Pierre. Download free photos after the event.
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
Rocky Horror Show rocks Endicott
Perhaps even more relevant now than it was in 1975, The Rocky Horror Show will rock the stage at the Endicott College Department of Performing Arts with live performances from April 7-9. Audience participation takes on a life of its own as this tale takes off, Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Rose Theater at the Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College. General admission, $15; seniors and students, $5; free to ECID holders, at: www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 978-998-7700.
Volunteers sought in Beverly
On April 12-14, Energy Source representatives will talk with small businesses about new cost-saving energy efficiency measures in Beverly and they need volunteers to help spread the word. The Beverly Small Business Energy Challenge will host a volunteer orientation and training on Tuesday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Channel Marker Brewing, which offer free goods as a thank you. Interested? Contact GBCC Executive Director Leslie Gould at LGould@GreaterBeverlyChamber.com no later than Thursday, March 31, to RSVP. For more information, visit www: energysource.com/contact/energy-evaluation/.
Spring pancake breakfast Saturday
This Saturday, March 26, the Wenham Museum, 132 Main St., Wenham, will host a member’s spring pancake breakfast starting at 9 a.m., with family friendly food, including fresh fruit, bakery items, bacon, Stonewall Kitchen pancakes, and lots of maple syrup. Local author and illustrator E.B. Goodale will make a special visit from 9:30 – 11 a.m. to sign books. Plus, children can decorate a mini flower pot and plant some seeds to take home. Children aged 2 and under are free; $10 member adults, seniors and children age 3 and older. This members-only event celebrates “March is Membership Month.” Questions? 978-468-2377.
Salem Women’s History Day
What better way to commemorate Salem’s female trailblazers than to delve into the histories of the first women to live in what we know today as The House of the Seven Gables. Its first female inhabitants have stories yet to be told. Members of a successful sea-faring families, they enjoyed relative comfort, but were not immune to the bloody wars between Native Americans and settlers, the horrors of the witchcraft trials. or their own fluctuating fortunes. Historian and Gables trustee Robin Woodman will share highlights from her research findings on Sunday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in a virtual presentation. Registration is required for link at:https://bit.ly/37OK1l3. For more information visit: www.7gables.org.
An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti
The Peabody Library’s year-long “Roots to Kinship” project continues with “An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti,” author of Community Read book “We Share the Same Sky” on April 26, at 6:30 p.m., in the Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. This visual journey through her work includes time for a community discussion about discovering our own roots and creating art out of family and community histories. Read or listen to the book at your own pace. Librarians will keep you engaged through discussion and interaction on social media, displays and activities and other virtual content. Check out a copy at the Public Service Desks at all three branches; ebooks and e-audio also available on Libby. Author will sign books. Questions? 978-531-0100.
Hamilton-Wenham Library book sale
Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale, kicking off with members night on Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (memberships are accepted opening night) and continuing Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday April 11, from 10:15 to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/
Local artist exhibits works
More than 50 original oil and acrylic artworks by local artist Ken Fine will be on display through April 28, starting with an opening reception with the artist that includes art raffles, a flash sale, free art magnets, and light refreshments on Saturday April 2 , and Sunday, April 3. from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Centennial Gallery at The Musculoskeletal Center, 4 Centennial Drive, Peabody, The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about Ken Fine and view select works visit: www.kenfineartpaintings.com.
Spring Fever at Grandma’s Attic
On Saturday, April 2, think Easter as Grandma’s Attic returns to Ste. Anne’s Church basement, 292 Jefferson Ave., Salem, with an entire section of baskets, grass, basket stuffers, table decorations, spring wreaths, home decor, and more. New items and departments include religious, jewelry, furniture, books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, electronics, artwork, linens, kitchen, housewares, craft & office supplies, spring/summer boutique/clothing, bikes, golf clubs, sand pails/shovels and kites. Cash only. No reusable bags and backpacks allowed. Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Symphony by the Sea
Symphony by the Sea will perform a live concert on Sunday, April 3, as Beverly’s The Cabot presents a 3 p.m. live performance of with Maestro Donald Palma raising his baton to celebrate its 40th anniversary and the start of spring,. The North Shore’s classical orchestra will perform works from its inaugural concert in 1982 with a nod to its coastal location. Included will be Mendelssohn’s Concert overture “The Hebrides”, inspired by the islands off the coast of Scotland. Also on the program is Elgar’s moving Nimrod variation from his “Enigma Variations,” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 Jupiter. Doors will open one hour before the performance, which will last an hour and 15 minutes. Vaccination cards and a government issued ID required. For tickets, visit: www.thecabot.org.
