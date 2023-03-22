Free business attire
for SSU students
On Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Salem State University students can “shop” from over 1,500 free new and gently used pieces of professional attire and accessories. For the annual event, career services becomes a store, offices become dressing rooms, and volunteers are onsite for styling advice. All items are donated. Students will also have access to free professional headshots and resources for job and internship fair. This event will take place at the Ellison Campus Center, 352 Lafayette St., Salem, Room 105; Salem State University.
Vegan Cooking
demonstration
Don’t know the difference between seitan and tofu? Want to learn how to sub out ingredients to make popular vegan dishes? Join Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m., at the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St, Peabody, to learn about vegan cooking, while watching a cooking demonstration, Attendees enjoy a three course meal with refreshments. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is required, is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Kids' Art Relief
offered in Peabody
'Art Relief' is a free kids arts therapy program open to the public at the Peabody Institute Library April 8 and 29, and May 1. Participants create artworks to take home or have displayed in the Children's Library. Workshop 1: It takes a Village! Making Cardboard Houses, Workshop 2: Abstract WaterColor Art, Workshop 3: My Family, My Tribe, My Vibe Bead Art pipe cleaner friends. Space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.artrelief.info/by calling 978-531-0100 or stop by in person at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody.
Violinist Robert
Lehmann in concert
The Center for Creative and Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Salem State music and dance department, present Concerted Contrasts featuring violinist Robert Lehmann, on March 27 at 7:30 pm. an evening of chamber music filled with dazzling colors and textures, performed by a variety of instrumental combinations, featuring violinist Robert Lehmann. On the program? Sea of Grass and Ocean of Sky for clarinet, violin and piano by American composer Edward Knight, Bela Bartok’s Contrasts, based on Hungarian and Romanian dance melodies, for clarinet, violin and piano trio, and Ernest Chausson’s Concerto for piano, violin and string quartet, Op. 21, a lush composition from the late 19th century. The concert takes place in the University’s Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Tickets are $15 general/$10 senior and free for students/under 18. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved by emailing tickets@salemstate.edu. This concert is also a “Salem Night” with Salem residents admitted free with ID.
Swampscott Library
Comedy fundraiser
The Friends of the Swampscott Public Library's comedy night is Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m, upstairs at the library, featuring the Accidentally on Purpose Improv comedy troupe. Get set for some good laugh and support your local library at the same time. Tickets are $35 on and include your choice of a glass of wine, beer, or a soft drink. Additional beverages and light refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets are available through EventBrite, or via a check payable to the Friends of the Swampscott Library, P.O. Box 28, Swampscott MA 01907.
Call for volunteers
to help in Beverly
It's officially spring and Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that needs you to help. Community volunteers are needed to make Beverly's 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters. Email becki@bevmain.org to get info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
Recovery Centers of
America open house
Recovery America at Danvers will host an Open House on Wednesday, April 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. Spend an afternoon learning about specialized programs designed to help those struggling addiction, including our Care Model, Outpatient Program, and Alumni Program. You will also hear from specialists in the field of addiction medicine, including Chief Medical Director Dr. Heidi Ginter. Plus, take a tour and enjoy free refreshments. Recovery Centers of America at Danvers is located at 75 Lindall St., in Danvers. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/RegisterRCA.
‘Hungrytown’ plays March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/
Plenty happening at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library warms up for Spring with some great events and programs. Check out the schedule below and if registration is required, visit: the event calendar at beverlypubliclibrary.org, or call 078-921-6062. The Beverly Public Library is located at: 32 Essex St, Beverly.
Saturday, March 25 -Saturday, April 1, Friends’ March Book Sale - at the main library during regular library hours. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2 children’s $.50 . Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Author Talk - with: Michelle Gallen on Zoom. Set in 1994, Gallen’s novel is the comedic and poignant ‘Factory Girls’. Registration required.
Tuesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. Fixit Clinics on Zoom - learn how to bring/host one to your community with Peter Mui, founder of the Fixit Clinic, and Kathi Mirza, an Environmental Analyst for MassDEP. Registration required for Zoom link.
Monday Mornings for adults at 9:30 a.m. — free weekly program series in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library.
Black activism
in Essex County
Essex Heritage hosts a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University. Local educators, historians, scholars, and students will explore the history of African American activism in Essex County. How can primary sources from the region’s past and contemporary voices in the local Black community inform our understanding of how to approach this topic? How are local museums, educators, and cultural institutions exploring these stories? Join us as we consider these and other questions via scholarly presentations, topic-specific break-out sessions, critical discussions, and facilitated activities. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded.” Coffee will be provided, lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform
Open Dance Studio
Day at Salem State
Salem State is hosting Dance Studio Day, Saturday, April 1, from noon — 2 p.m., in the O’Keefe Center 303 Dance Studio. Sample one of the dance classes and learn about the program from SSU faculty. Please wear dance or athletic clothing. For more information, contact Dance Program Coordinator, Meghan McLyman at mmclyman@salemstate.edu.