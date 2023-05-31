Coffee, culture & arts
Come chat about arts and culture over coffee with Beverly Main Streets’ partner, Creative Collective at Backbeat Brewing, 31A Park St., Beverly, on Thursday, June 1, from 9:30-11 a.m. Learn all about Arts Fest Beverly as well as Salem Arts Festival, which will be right around the corner on June 2-4. Grab your tickets here—as always, these events are FREE for Creative Collective members and only $10 for non-members! Bring a new friend who may wish to join this incredible community of business owners, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals.
Moms' Support Group
This Moms Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey of recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St., Danvers.
Introduction to Judaism
Explore the heart of Judaism: spirit, ethics and community. Classes will take place on Zoom on Thursdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m. June 8, June 15, June 22 and June 29. The program is open to individuals of faiths other than Judaism and to individuals who identity as Jewish but have little or no knowledge of Judaism. There is no cost to participate in the program thanks to generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Charitable Foundation and Peter and Maureen Waldfogel. Register at Lappin Foundation.org. The program is co-sponsored by Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
‘The Great Gatsby’ at MLT
Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of ‘The Great Gatsby, An American Musical,’ performed for the first time at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead, running June 23 through July 2, and based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel. Produced by Andrew Barnett, Steve Black, and Doug Hill, with music by Frank Schiro and book and lyrics by Fred Anthony Marco, the production is directed by Alexandra Dietrich with musical direction by David Flowers and choreography by Will Fafard. Performances are: June 23, 24, 29, 30, July 1 at 7:30 p.m., June 24, 25, July 1, 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets available at: mltlive.org.
Tick, mosquito prevention tips
The Town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don’ts and CDC approved advice, visit: www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.
Art in the Barn June 9-10
Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event will be June 9 and 10, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave, in Essex. One of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows, it showcases the work of more than 125 local artists. Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, sculptures and more. Admission and parking are free. The opening Friday night party is open to the public from 5 – 8:30 p.m. with music by The Vinegar Flies, Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales. The Artist Meet & Greet begins at 6 p.m., A juried show, artists contribute 50% or more of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s mission to protect natural land and working farms/ Visit: ecga.org/artinthebarn.
Ex-judge’s take on Lizzie Borden
Did Lizzie Borden famously murder her parents Andrew and Abby Borden in Fall River, in August 1892? Her trial became a spectacle unparalleled in American history. She was relentlessly scrutinized for signs of guilt or innocence. Was she a cold-blooded murderer or an unjustly persecuted lady? On Saturday, June 10, at noon, join the Honorable Dennis J. Curran, retired Massachusetts Superior Court Justice, on ZOOM for a free presentation. Curran is a member of the national Board of Advisors of The Lincoln Forum, a Life Member of the Surratt Society, and a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society. Registration is required for ZOOM link at:https://peabodylibrary.org/. Questions? 978-535-3354.
Journey to Juneteenth
In commemoration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, the Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage) and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth,” a 45-minute program with Valerie Tutson at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. Comprised of a collection of short stories celebrating freedom, Tutson will recount the day that news of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas, through the eyes of a fictional character. Learn how Gen. Gordon Granger read Order No. 3 and its impact on the fictional character’s life as an enslaved person. The event is free and all ages are welcome, but space is limited, so registration is required. at: https://essexheritage.org/event/journey-to-juneteenth/