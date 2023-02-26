Cupcake Decorating
On Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library is hosting a free cupcake decorating event at the library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn from the skilled bakers of Salem's "Jodi Bee Bakes," a vegan café and bakery. All supplies are provided. This program is for all ages, but recommended for ages 10+. Registration is required at 978-535-3354, in person at the Public Service Desk within the West Branch Library.
Irish Genealogy
On Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, hosts Michael Brophy, nationally known, professional genealogical researcher, discussing Irish Genealogy on Zoom, discussing Irish genealogy, starting with the destruction of the Public Records Office in Dublin on June 30, 1922. As a result, unique challenges and realistic expectations for Irish ancestral research will be discussed. Vital records, immigration documentation, and unique resources will be presented. Brophy, featured on the TV series "Who Do You Think You Are?" has been hired to conduct research for Ancestry.com and several historical authors. To join him on Zoom, register for your link at: https://danverslibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/zoom-program-irish-genealogy/
Bird by Ear with Mass Audubon
On Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library invites you to learn how, why, and most importantly, which birds are singing. You’ll learn about vocalizations, differences between songs and calls, and how to decipher what you hear. Learn a basic skill set for listening to the cacophony of spring, Led by Patti Steinman, the Education Coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, based out of Arcadia in Easthampton and Northampton. A 30 year veteran of developing educational programs, she currently oversees Arcadia’s outdoor nature preschool. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Library collects for Bruins PJ drive
Abbot Public Library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, as well as other libraries, schools, and organizations, to participate in the 16th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. The goal is 10,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many go to local DCF offices, benefitting local kids and teens. The library will be collecting new pajamas for babies, children, and teens, particularly the following sizes: Girls: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 5/6 (child S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M): Boys: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 10/12 (child L), 14/16 (child XL/adult S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M). Please bring new pajamas to Abbot Public Library, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead, during open hours. The donation box is right inside the main entrance. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, go to: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/pjdrive. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org, or call 781-631-1481.
An evening with MLT's 'Tuck Everlasting' cast
"Tuck Everlasting," by Natalie Babbitt is the starting point for the adaptation by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle for Marblehead Little Theatre’s "Tuck Everlasting," running through March 5. Director Trudi Olivetti along with the actors are joining library staff at the Eveleth School location for a collaborative program with songs from the musical and a book and script discussion. Up for discussion will be themes and characters in the book and the challenges in translating the book to musical theater. The five actors - Emilia Tagliani, Allison Russell, Andrew Haninson, Breden Foley, and AJ Macrina - will be on hand to perform more songs from the show. There will be a Q&A, and attendees may enter a raffle for a prize of free tickets to a performance. Registration is required - at 781-631-1481. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, or email: mar@noblenet.org.
Legislative Forum & Breakfast
On March 29, at 7:30 a.m., the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Forum & Breakfast at the Boston Marriott-Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The focus of the forum will be on three key areas impacting businesses of all sizes in attracting and retaining employees. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for registration, coffee & networking. At 7:30 a.m., breakfast will be served. The forum starts at 8 a.m. Admission is: $45 Members, $60 General Admission/ Non Members, $45 Sponsor a PVMHS Student. Visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2023-legislative-forum-breakfast-8237
Poetry at the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, will host the Incessant Pipe Poetry Salon, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. For more information on this and other offerings, check out www.salemathenaeum.net.
Automotive business seminar slated
On Thursday, Feb. 23, from 11 am to 12:30 p.m., The Bertolon School of Business Speaker Series presents Brian Kelly, president of the Kelly Automotive Group, who’ll discuss the successes and challenges of growing Kelly Automotive, provide insights on the evolving automotive industry and offer advice to students preparing to launch careers in business. A Q&A will follow, and Kelly will be accompanied by guests Brian Heney, chief executive officer of Kelly Automotive Group, and Lisa Avola, general manager of Kelly Infiniti. The events will be held in Recital Hall, Salem State University, 352 Lafayette St., Salem. To register, visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LG9XN36
Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., will hold a presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m.in the Sohier Room by Barnat Beverly LLC on the proposed development above the MBTA Parking Garage at 100 Rantoul St. (“Holmes Phase II”), as well as updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. Questions? beverlyw2ca@gmail.com
Peabody West LL sponsors needed
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60{sup}th{/sup} anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
College Admissions Workshop
Overwhelmed by the enormity of the college admissions task? A free, in-person “College Admissions 101” workshop led by attorney Honoria DaSilva-Kilgore, founder of Personal College Counseling, Inc. of Raynham, will be held Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Torigian Family YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., Peabody, Helpful insight covering topics including choosing a college/university that’s a good match, getting the best financial package and maximizing merit scholarship dollars. High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors and their families are welcome. Registration is required. RSVP by Feb. 28 to https://conta.cc/3XmrEI
African-American activism in Essex County
Essex Heritage will host a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University with local educators, historians, scholars, and students who will explore the history of African-American activism on the North Shore. Speakers include Kabria Baumgartner, Ph.D., of Northeastern University, and Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello, Ph.D., of Salem State University. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded.” Coffee will be provided and lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform