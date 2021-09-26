Choate Island Days weekend
Discover an island treasure in Essex Bay. On Oct. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ipswich’s famed Crane Wildlife Refuge welcomes you to explore the island, part of the Crane Wildlife Refuge and home to a variety of animals, plants, and centuries of human history. Site of the Choate family original homestead, the Proctor Barn, the White Cottage, and the final resting place of Cornelius Crane and his wife, this preserved seascape offers guided walks and talks, hands-on activities, a self-guided tour, and a kids scavenger hunt. Bring the family, meet and Crane Beach, and hop on a boat provided to and from Choate Island from the Crane Beach parking lot. Registration required: https://thetrustees.org/event/67867/
Volunteer drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilities. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Marblehead Festival of the Arts to meet
Following a successful summer 2021 arts festival, The Marblehead Festival of Arts will host a meeting of its corporate members and other interested folk, on Tuesday, Sept, 28, via a Zoom Conference Call. At 6:45 p.m., meeting commencing at 7 p.m. Discussion points will be: reports of the treasurer, president and nominating committee; nominations and elections of officers and board members; election of new corporate members; and any new business— suggestions or queries should be sent to: secretary@marbleheadfestival.org. If you’re interested in learning how a big festival is mounted, come. MFoA corporate members can suggest a friend join, again, by emainling emailing secretary@marbleheadfestival.org.
The music of Civil Rights
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom Program with educator, arranger, composer and director Galen Abdur-Razzaq, “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” by Flutejuice Productions. This “Wrap Around” program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences, and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. registration for the event is required at: danverslibrary.org.
Jewish Book Month speaker series
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s Jewish Book Month Speaker Series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with in-person, virtual and hybrid events through Nov. 16, with eleven events featuring award-winning, bestselling, and popular authors discussing their recent books and life-experiences. The series includes historic novels, heartfelt memoirs, stories of heroic survival, stirring and inspiring novels, and an expert’s look into Israel’s start-up success. Tickets range in price as some events will be presented in-person, some virtual, some hybrid, and some include wining and dining, and even, in once case, Mahjong! For individual event ticket pricing visit: JCCNS.ORG/jewish-book-month. A discounted ticket package is available for all 11 events for $150 JCCNS Members/$165 Community.) For reservations and complete details of all guest speakers, topics and event dates and times, visit: JCCNS.ORG.