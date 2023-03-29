Jazz Fest
On Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m., join the Endicott College Jazz/Rock Ensemble as they host the 10th Annual Intercollegiate Jazz Festival with EC Jazz Rock Ensemble at Endicott’s Manninen Center For The Art’s Rose Theater. A favorite with audiences, enjoy music, both instrumental and vocal, under the direction of Ray Novack, along with jazz bands from area colleges and schools.General Admission: $10; Gull Card Students, free. To purchase, visit: https://endicottcollege_jazzfest.eventbrite.com
Gershwin & Porter auditions
Marblehead Little Theatre will hold non-Equity auditions for Gershwin & Porter, “Who Could Ask for Anything More?” on April 3 and 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. by appointment only at the theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. For more information, visit www.mltlive.org