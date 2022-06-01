Art in the Garden June 4
The Salem Athenaeum will host a special benefit event in its restored garden on Saturday, June 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. An Invitational Exhibition of art and a meet-and-greet with the artists, as well as silent auction with live music by Alexandra Grace, small bites and signature cocktails at a cash bar, and an immersive photo experience. See art, make art, buy art! Reserve your tickets now, $50 per person, $200 sponsor at: https://salemathenaeum.net. Proceeds support the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem. Questions? 978-744-2540.
'Sundays at 5' at Ascension
Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5." Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. "Sundays at 5." speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. The next "Sundays at 5" will be Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
Salem Celebrates the Fourth
After a two-year hiatus "Salem Celebrates the Fourth," which entertains approximately 15,000 residents and guests at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, will return this year ro Salem’s historic waterfront on Saturday, July 2, for an evening of free music, fireworks and celebration. The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will return to the stage, preceded by opening act "Dis N Dat," a steel drum band. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as seating on Derby and Central Wharves is first-come, first-served. Food will be available for purchase.
'Mudhook' plays Ipswich June 18
Mudhook, a Manchester, N.H.-based band specializing in the traditional shanties, fo’c’sle ballads, instrumentals and contemporary songs of the sea, will be aboard at Along The Way Coffee House. 12 Meeting House Green in Ipswich, for a show on Saturday, June 18. Join for the kind of sing-alongs that have made them a must at New England concerts and tall ship events. Doors open for seating at 6:30, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and light refreshments will be available. Masks are not a must but recommended. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.
Kids get growing June 22
The Peabody Institute Library's Children’s free gardening program gets growing in the courtyard on June 22, at 2 p.m., when children will have the chance to learn the basics of gardening while they plant vegetables in the Main Library's raised garden bed. They will also pot their own plants for home use. The library garden will be maintained throughout the summer, so children can return and monitor the plants' growth. Middle and high school students may volunteer to help and earn community service hours. For more information on volunteering, email Teen Librarian Allison Bridgewater at abridgewater@noblenet.org. Children of any age are welcome; those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required online at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. Please note: Subject to cancellation due to weather.
Keep Salem
Beautiful June 11
On Saturday, June 11, family fun comes to Splaine Park. Co-hosted by Keep Salem Beautiful, Creative Collective and Salem Community Gardens are bringing family fun to Splaine Park!Keep Salem Beautiful, all ages are welcome at the event from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. at the park, at 23 May St., Salem. Buckets, trash grabbers, gloves, and trash bags will be provided to make the clean up of the park and surrounding area safe, simple, and fun, with clear instructions and support throughout the clean up. Salem DPW will haul away all trash collected, and all who join will enjoy food, fitness and fun, as well as a free yoga session, an eco-friendly craft, and music. A food truck will be on hand as well as a local artist creating a mural in real time. Locally sourced plants, trees and shrubs will be for sale. Come help 'Keep Salem Beautiful!' Rain date is June 12. Questions? email: Janelle RolkeKeepsalembeautiful@gmail.com or Jillian Rubel jillian@salemcommunitygardens.org
Over the Rainbow
at the library
Just in time for Gay Pride Month, join Kulina Folk Art to make your own Curly Rainbow colored soap at the Peabody Library on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Learn about making cold-pressed soap using glycerin, essential oils, colored soap curls and cosmetic glitter. All ingredients are non-toxic. You'll go home with your own newly poured colorful soap ready for use by the next day by you or as a great gift for Pride Month. Althiugh free and open to all, registrations is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-your-own-rainbow-soap-2/ For more on Kulina Folk Art, visit: https://duckiesoaps.com/index.html
Free skills workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered through June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Beverly Public Library's June highlights
Beverly Library's summer programs get of to a great start this June, with events, creative programs and book sales for people of all ages, all for free, all available for registration at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact Ona Ridenour, 978-921-6062, x2135, or email: ridenour@noblenet.org
Tuesday, June 7 at 7 p.m., author talk with Brian T. Watson— architect and cultural critic discussing his new book,
Headed into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face." Questions? Contact Matthew at martens@noblenet.org.
June 10 and every second Friday of each month, 10 to 11 a.m., Modern Love Book Discussion Group— a new daytime book club with fun discussions of popular and contemporary romance authors. Meets the second Join us on June 10 to discuss "Evvie Drake Starts Over," by Linda Holmes. Questions? Contact Laurie at formichella@noblenet.org.
Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 3 p.m., Race Amity Day Celebration— free and open to all in the Winter Street Courtyard at the Beverly Public Library to celebrate friendship and collaboration that crosses differences. Dr. Esther Ngotho and Beverly Police Chief John G. LaLecheur discuss equity. West African drumming and dancing with award-winning Joh Camara Drumming and Dance Troupe. Songs in the spirit of Frederick Douglass, performed by Adeniyi Samuel, History Alive, Inc. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
Thursday, June 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Summer Reading Kickoff— Get ready to read on the Beverly Common, where you'll discover all the amazing summer happenings at the library and register for the Summer Reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Play lawn games, with music, bring a blanket,pack a picnic, enjoy! Free. all ages welcome!. Rain reschedule: June 21.
Friday, June 24 — Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale— Friends of the Beverly Public Library general sale runs through Monday, June 27, with a bag/box day (please bring your own bag/box). Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children's books $.50 (2 for $1). Stock up on great reads! and take a chance on a great raffle of three great themed gift baskets: Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.