Local artist exhibits works
More than 50 original oil and acrylic artworks by local artist Ken Fine will be on display through April 28, starting with an opening reception with the artist that includes art raffles, a flash sale, free art magnets, and light refreshments on Saturday April 2 , and Sunday, April 3. from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Centennial Gallery at The Musculoskeletal Center, 4 Centennial Drive, Peabody, The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about Ken Fine and view select works visit: www.kenfineartpaintings.com.
Spring Fever at Grandma’s Attic
On Saturday, April 2, think Easter as Grandma’s Attic returns to Ste. Anne’s Church basement, 292 Jefferson Ave., Salem, with an entire section of baskets, grass, basket stuffers, table decorations, spring wreaths, home decor, and more. New items and departments include religious, jewelry, furniture, books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, electronics, artwork, linens, kitchen, housewares, craft & office supplies, spring/summer boutique/clothing, bikes, golf clubs, sand pails/shovels and kites. Cash only. No reusable bags and backpacks allowed. Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.