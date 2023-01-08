What's on at the
Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programming begins Jan. 17. Programs will be in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 Pp.m., "Call of Cthulhu!" — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we'll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months - An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Saturday, Feb. 4 and 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Board Game Afternoon — Drop in for board games at the library. with friends new and old. Us ours or bring your own. Families with children of all ages and skill levels welcome!
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
'Field Notes from
Salem' on exhibit
A free, immersive art exhibit by Salem Public Artist in Residence Maia Mattson and collaborator Casey Keenan is on view at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, free, through Jan. 16. This exhibit explores the nature of Salem through community stories, field sounds, and up-cycled local botanicals. Where is your favorite botanical place in Salem? Why is that place so valuable to you? Mattson has collaborated with sound artist Keenan interviewing members of the community about their relationship to nature in Salem and collecting free-laying samples of the botanicals. Keenan collected field sounds from surrounding coastlines, cemeteries, parks, and woodlands while Mattson created large cyanotypes using the plant material foraged from those areas. Woven together, they create an interactive exhibit that explores the nature of Salem You may sharte your own stories with for the record with Casey Keenan on Jan. 7 and 13.
International Dance
Film Festival
Salem State Dance, in conjunction with the Center for Creative and Performing Arts, presents its Second International Dance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The works will be shown in the Sophia Gordon Center, 356 Lafayette St., and feature short original dance films and presented, selected from over 800 submissions. Filmmakers represent China, Mexico, Spain, France, Egypt, Greece, the Netherlands and the U.S. The films are a celebration of conversation between body, movement, and camera. The subject matter is as diverse as the countries represented ranging from site-specific works to films that explore overwhelming urbanization, identity, loss and its associated memories and inherited artifacts, our connection with nature and an 82-year old dancer known as the “Gypsy Fred Astaire.” They can also be viewed view online from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28. Tickets are $10 general/senior and free for under 18 and students, available at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Israeli songs
from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Reading the
forested landscape
Greenbelt will present the first of its 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. "Reading the Forested Landscape," with noted naturalist Tom Wessels, will be hosted Wednesday at 6 p.m., via Zoom with registration required to access the link. Wessels, author of "Reading the Forested Landscape," and other ecological field guides, will interpret participants’ photos of landscapes during this hour-long Zoom presentation. Using clue, participants will see the links tying together the shape of the land, signs of fire damage, distribution and types of plants, and man-made features like stone walls. Free, but registration is required. Visit www.ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more.
Polar Plunge back
at Lynch Park
Take The Polar Plunge With Lifebridge North Shore And North Shore CDC on Feb. 12 - Super Bowl Sunday - from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After three long years, the plunge is back at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, to help raise money to combat homelessness on the North Shore. Compete against other plungers, after-party begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Suzi Jordan at s.jordon@lifebridgenorthshore.org.
Senior jazz
hour and lunch
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore will host a Senior Jazz Hour and Lunch at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead. All seniors are welcome to enjoy a live performance by the Insight Band and share a delicious complimentary lunch at the JCCNS. RSVP to Sara Ewing at sewing@jccns.com.