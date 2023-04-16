Celebrating Mary
Oliver's poetry
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers celebrates the poetry of Mary Oliver on Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Room on the ground floor of the library. Oliver uses her keen powers of observation to help focus on nature’s small, simple, everyday wonders. Rev. Carol Strecker, the interim minister at Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers, will analyze several of Mary’s poems, exploring words and images and life through her eyes. All are welcome to this free event and light refreshments and an informal reception will follow the program. For more information, call 978-774-0554.
Beverly hosts
Earth Fest 2023
On Sunday, April 23, Beverly will hold its second free Earth Fest from noon to 3 p.m., in Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Co-hosted by Green Beverly and the City of Beverly, the event will feature free raffles, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and earthy activities for all ages. Dress for whatever weather April may bring and come celebrate this beautiful planet. Bring a reusable water bottle; there’ll be a free water filling station. Consider carpooling as parking will be tight. Though free, bring money for food, beverages and optional donations.
Three Earth Day
events planned
Change is Simple (CIS) - the Beverly-based environmental education nonprofit that brings hands-on, experiential learning into classrooms augmenting lessons on math and science - will celebrate Earth Day with three family-friendly events—two of which will be on the North Shore.
Tuesday, April 18, 4 to 8 p.m.-- Lessons in environmental at WBUR’s Science Friday Climate Fair. Science Friday is a popular public radio program that examines “science, technology and other cool stuff.” The Climate Fair explore ways scientists and engineers invent solutions to climate change, creating sustainable systems and learning from nature. Open to all. Learn more at: sciencefriday.com/articles/boston-climate-fair/.
Saturday, April 22, CIS's 30-foot mobile learning lab, SCiLL (Sustainability Climate innovation Learning Lab) visits the North Shore Nature Fair at Glen Urquhart School, 74 Hart St., Beverly, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 23, noon to 3 p.m., SCiLL and the CIS team will be at Beverly EarthFest at Lynch Park for fun, interactive family activities focused on sustainability.
Ipswich hosts
drug take-back day
The Ipswich Police Department, Ipswich Public Health Department, and Ipswich Aware, in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and community partners, will hold an event to collect prescription drugs and used sharps on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ipswich Middle-High School, 134 High St. National Drug Take Back Day is a biannual, free, no-questions-asked event that gives you a chance fight against substance use disorder by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs. Drop off unwanted pills or patches, but not liquids, needles or sharps. Also, One Stop Harm Reduction will distribute Narcan Nasal Spray is a treatment that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. There will also be a Touch a Truck event for up close viewing of about police, fire, and EMS vehicles .There is a permanent medication drop box in the police station lobby and permanent sharps disposal kiosk are located in Town Hall, lower level. For more information: visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
Auditions set Northeast
Mass. Youth Orchestras
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles in the 2023-2024 Concert Season. Auditions for both new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 10, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, are invited to audition. NMYO offers six ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and a Flute Choir. The Symphony Orchestra program also includes a small ensemble chamber music component to challenge the advanced players. NMYO ensembles perform two major concerts and several small concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals. View audition requirements, and register for your audition time today at nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone (978) 309-9833.
How volunteers
rule the world
Citizens Inn will host Brunch & Learn: How Volunteers Rule the World on Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Citizens Inn Resource Center at Haven from Hunger, at 71 Wallis St., Peabody. Free event for people who live, work, or support the North Shore. RSVP to arhoades@citizensinn.org or 978 735-4478. To learn more about Citizens Inn, visit citizensinn.org.
Ward 2 Civic
Association Meeting
On Tuesday, April 25, Beverly’s Ward 2 Association will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners encouraged to attend. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com.
League of Women
Voters’ Warrant Night
The League of Women Voters of Marblehead will hold Warrant Night on Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. in the Marblehead High School Library. Sponsors of citizen’s Warrant Articles (Articles 44 – 54) have been invited to briefly present each article, followed by a short opportunity for questions. League member Sue Harris will moderate. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Warrant night is presented in preparation for Town Meeting which will take place May 1. Note: The event will be live on MHTV and taped to be shown on future dates and times.
Beverly Creative
Connection meets
Join Beverly Creative Connection in the First Baptist Church gymnasium from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, to catch up with your fellow creatives, enjoy some delicious Beantrust coffee, and talk about upcoming Earth Day and how we can do our part this year. Meet Sabrina Auclair, owner of Unpacked Living, and learn sustainability practices for every day life. Green Beverly will present green initiatives, including their recently launched sustainable takeout container program. RSVP for Creative Connection; as always, the event is free, but we’d love to know who’s coming!
‘Victorian Flowers
We Still Love’
The North Shore Horticultural Society will meet on April 27, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Sacred Heart Parish Meeting House, 62 School St., Manchester to hear Thomas Mickey present “Victorian Flowers We Still Love” — a program about James Vick (1818-1882), the Rochester, N.Y. seed company owner who sold America flowers for the home garden. Through his catalogs and his magazine, he Vick convinced people their home would not be complete without a flower garden, and his recommendations remain popular today. Free for members, $5 for guests.
WNYC’s Radiolab
at Salem State
The Salem State Writers Series and Center for Creative and Performing Arts present Peabody award-winning science journalist Lulu Miller on April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Metro Room, Ellison Campus Center,352 Lafayette Street. Miller is the co-host of WNYC’s Radiolab, host of Terrestrials, co-creator of NPR’s Invisibilia, and author of national bestseller “Why Fish Don’t Exist”, a nonfiction scientific thriller and memoir. She has been published in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, VQR, Orion, and beyond. Her reporting interests include disability, mental health, and, inexplicably, entomology. She has won honors from the George Foster Peabody Awards, the Associated Press, and the National Center on Disability and Journalism. This program is FREE. Additional information at salemstate.edu/arts.
Cookbook Club
meets at library
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the West Branch Library, to share creations from a monthly selected cookbook or theme. From entrées to soups and desserts, each month centers around a different cookbook or theme. Books are available to be checked out a cookbook. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., with recipes from “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required online, or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
North Shore
Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop
chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Larkin gala
set for May 20
On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St., Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.