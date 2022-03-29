Medical supply drive for Ukraine
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 16 Sylvan St. Danvers, is hosting a medical supply drive to help support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine through April 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Supplies will be delivered to the Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, and shipped to Poland via a Ukrainian logistics company, Meest. Items most needed are: Tourniquets, bleed stop, rapid gauze (Celox, Quikclot), occlusive chest seal, clotting gauze, first care bandage, first aid kits, nitrile medical gloves, CPR face shield, decompression kits, medical scissors, intubation tubes, intravenous catheters (G18), intraosseous catheters, Ibuprofen, acetaminophen, hydrogen peroxide, Vitamin C and D, and walkie talkies and batteries. For more information, visit: Holy Trinity United Methodist Church Facebook page.