Peabody Institute host Áine Minogue
The Peabody Institute Library's Spring 2023 Concert Series will host harpist Áine Minogue at 7 p.m., Monday, May 15, for a free, registration-required, concert in the library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. She's a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, in this encore performance she will play everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100.
Avoiding ticks and mosquitos
As people and pets spend more time outdoors, so do insects and pests; among them, mosquitos and ticks. On Tuesday, May 16, at 3 p.m., Danvers Public Health Nurse Judith Ryan will share the facts vs. fiction of mosquitos and ticks, to help understand the diseases they spread and how to prevent them. Join her at the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan St. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org
Ockham’s Kegger in Beverly
If you are interested in learning about and discussing issues from a Christian perspective in a casual and relaxed atmosphere, then Ockham's Kegger may be for you. This event, sponsored by Christ Church (Episcopal) of Hamilton & Wenham, will serve up challenging ideas to anyone who likes to think deep thoughts, meet new and interesting people, and have a brew. On Tuesday, May 16, at Backbeat Brewing Company, 31A Park St., Beverly, at 7 p.m., come hear artist Bruce Herman on “Shattered Icon: American Art and Culture in the Breakdown Lane.” Ockham’s Kegger — Where Stout Ales Meet Stout Ideas. Free. Visit www.christchurchHW.org or contact Rev. Patrick Gray at 978-468-4461.
Chamber's Thrive Summit Thursday
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts its inaugural 2023 Thrive Summit, a half-day professional conference for women in all stages of their careers, on Thursday, May 18, from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boston Marriott in Peabody. Presented by the Chamber's Thrive group, whose mission is to empower women to succeed both professionally and personally by creating empowering opportunities through networking, mentoring and education. The summit includes breakfast, luncheon speakers, breakout presentations and networking with representatives from 10 women-owned North Shore businesses. Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll is keynote speaker. Former Boston news anchor Liz Brunner will present the luncheon address and panelists will share inspiring stories and insights. For more information and tickets, visit: www.northshorechamber.org.
Garden Party at Glen Magna Farms
On Thursday, May 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., you're invited to sip, stroll and celebrate at a benefit to restore the Milkmaid and Reaper to the peak of the National Historic Landmark Derby Summer House. Support Massachusetts Historical Commission’s matching grant for this restoration project while strolling the gardens of Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, while enjoying lite bites, wine, and signature cocktails. Tickets $25. Advance purchase only for a limited time on Eventbrite or call 978-777-1666. Rain date: May 25.
Face Surveillance topic in Danvers
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a special zoom presentation Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. on Face Surveillance in Massachusetts with ACLU of Massachusetts’ Director of Technology for Liberty, Kade Crockford discussing the 'Press Pause on Face Surveillance' campaign, and how you can help ensure new technology doesn't eclipse basic rights. For more, www.danverslibrary.org.
Talking to Children about Antisemitism
The community is invited to a virtual program with Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath on Thursday, May 18, from 7:30 to 8: 30 p.m. on Zoom. Dr. Vinokor-Meinrath, author of #antisemitism: Coming of Age During the Resurgence of Hate, will offer suggestions and answer questions about how to talk to children and teens about antisemitism. Additional resources will be provided. The program is free and all are welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email jcoburn@lappinfoundation.org. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, Hadassah Manchester Chapter, Congregation Ahabat Sholom, Congregation Shalom (Chelmsford), Temple Emanuel of Andover, PJ Library, PJ Our Way, Epstein Hillel School, and is supported by CJP.
Endicott Young Writers Workshop
High school students entering grades 9-12 in the fall who are interested in creative writing can apply for Endicott College’s Fifth Annual Young Writers Workshop on June 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the campus, 376 Hale St. in Beverly. Sessions focus on poetry, fiction, playwriting, screenwriting and young adult writing. Novice and advanced creative writers are welcome. New to the list of instructors are: Alena Dillon, whose new book is about women fighter pilots in WWII, and Sara Allen, who teaches in the communication program at Endicott and whose debut novel is due in August. Also on the faculty are: Charlotte Gordon, distinguished professor of English, author of "Romantic Outlaws: The Extraordinary Lives of Mary Wollstonecraft and Her Daughter Mary Shelley," Daniel Sklar, author of "Flying Cats," Laurie Stolarz, author of 18 young adult novels, including "Bleed," and Elizabeth Winthrop, author of four novels, including "The Mercy Seat." A $250 registration fee includes activities, lunch and snacks and a T-shirt. An online application is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmm7zIsaD642JLWZIz5JQQpKMwWK8JuTdSLzYTlgm6Hn9f3g/viewform.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every 3rd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, please email: E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
Meals on Wheels delivers
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.