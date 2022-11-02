‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Last call for 'Ghosts and Legends'
Join premier storyteller, podcaster, and author Jeff Belanger at the Peabody Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for “Ghosts and Legends" storytelling that explores the unusual and unexplained: haunts around the world and in your own backyard. This multi-media adventure draws from Jeff's research in his books, podcasts, adventures, and TV shows. At the Main Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/jeff-belanger/.
Native plants highlighted
Master Gardener Gretel Anspach will be presenting “New England Native Plants” at the Nov. 10 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 60 School St., Manchester. Anspach will focus on plants native to the region that are easier to maintain, better able to withstand New England weather, and might offer better resistance to deer and rabbits. The trees, shrubs, and perennials that evolved here will grow here with much less input from you. Learn how to “go native” and reduce your workload while creating a paradise for our native birds and pollinators. Anspach is a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, a Trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and retired systems engineer. She also helped establish and maintain two food production gardens that provide fresh produce to the Marlborough Food Pantry. NSHS’ meetings are free to members. For nonmembers there is a $5 fee. An annual NSHS membership is $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings, see nshorticulture.org for more information. Free parking (behind the church) for all meetings. Arrangements are in place for safe, socially distanced in-person meetings.
Hammond movie in Hamilton
Heritage Films Theater and Dan Tremblay present the film "Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester," on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. in Hamilton. This program is free, open to all. Viewers can also discuss experiences at this unique castle on the Magnolia shore. More information is available by calling 978-777-2711.
Free membership sponsored by post
During the week of Nov. 4-12, AMVETS is offering a free 2023 membership to any eligible veteran or current service member. Bring in your DD214 or military ID and fill out an application. You will have free membership in the AMVETS and admittance to Vittori Rocci Post 56 facilities, 143 Brimbal Ave., Beverly, for membership year 2023. For more information, contact Commander Tom Roccio at 978-223-0229.
2023 benefit calendars on sale
Our 2023 calendars are on sale now at the Beverly stores listed below. Great for holiday and birthday gifts, the more you buy, the more you help to cover veterinary care, food and supplies so needed for local stray and homeless animals in and around Beverly. Calendar can also be shipped by request. To purchase, visit: www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on the yellow DONATE button on the right side of webpage. In the subsequent PayPal form, please leave the address you would like calendar shipped to and number of calendars purchased. Calendars are $15 + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. They are also available at Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., Beverly; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., #5, Beverly and Dogs by Design & Cats Too!, 131 Dodge St., Beverly. Questions? Email: fobacalendar@gmail.com or call 978-927-4157.
Murder on the Nile
Who killed rich, spoiled, beautiful newlywed Kay Moysten? The North Shore Players of Danvers present the classic Agatha Christie mystery play, Murder on the Nile. Curtain at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. For parking, use GPS 13 Charter St. Tickets $15-$20, at the door or at: www.northshoreplayers.org.
Zoom into Peabody Institute Library
Zoom into November's new virtual programming from Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Check out the schedule and let us know what you're interested in joining, so we can send you a Zoom link and make it a date. Please note: Registration for Zoom link for all programs is required via the Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org Planned are Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Bringing Home Our Heroes— Inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency with retired marine and WW II research analyst Tim Kelleher on Zoom. Using satellites to ID battlefields to DNA in a tooth to identify America's MIAs, from Europe to the jungles of South East Asia.; Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Using FAN Cluster Research for Genealogical Break Throughs — led by Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz, a genealogist, writer, and speaker with nearly 30 years of ancestral research experience; Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., "Master of Suspense" with Hank Phillippi Ryan— Join best selling author Hank Phillippi Ryanon Zoom from the Cary Memorial Library Literary Cafe. Award-winning creator of 13 psychological thrillers, talking shop with Lexington's own Marjan Kamali (author of Together Tea and The Stationery Shop. And on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., 'Covered with Night': A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice — Join Dr. Nicole Eustace, Organization of American Historians Distinguished Lecturer on Zoom, exploring her her Pulitzer Prize-winning book on how in 1722, a brutal attack on an Indigenous hunter ignited a contest between Native American and European forms of justice.
Beverly Farms Art Exhibit continues
The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a month long Art Exhibit from Nov. 1 to 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly. Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Graphics, Mixed Media and Photography. All are welcome to view this great range and variety of work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org
Turkey Dinner at Beverly church
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.