At Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library warms up for Spring with some great events and programs. Check out the schedule below and if registration is required, visit: the event calendar at beverlypubliclibrary.org, or call 078-921-6062. The Beverly Public Library is located at: 32 Essex St, Beverly.
Saturday, March 25 -Saturday, April 1, Friends’ March Book Sale - at the main library during regular library hours. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2 children’s $.50 . Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m., storytime and Q&A for kids - with Mark Hoffmann, illustrator of ‘The Note who Faced the Music’, A Penny’s Worth, the Poem Factory, and more.
Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Author Talk - with: Michelle Gallen on Zoom. Set in 1994, Gallen’s novel is the comedic and poignant ‘Factory Girls’. Registration required.
Tuesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. Fixit Clinics on Zoom - learn how to bring/host one to your community with Peter Mui, founder of the Fixit Clinic, and Kathi Mirza, an Environmental Analyst for MassDEP. Registration required for Zoom link.
Monday Mornings for adults at 9:30 a.m. — free weekly program series in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library.
Black activism in Essex County
Essex Heritage hosts a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University. Local educators, historians, scholars, and students will explore the history of African American activism in Essex County. How can primary sources from the region’s past and contemporary voices in the local Black community inform our understanding of how to approach this topic? How are local museums, educators, and cultural institutions exploring these stories? Join us as we consider these and other questions via scholarly presentations, topic-specific break-out sessions, critical discussions, and facilitated activities. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded.” Coffee will be provided, lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform
Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some activities for transitioning into spring. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., Make a Felt Flower Brooch — With librarian Gabi leading a step by step project to make a brooch out of felt and embroidery thread. All supplies and instructions are provided. Some sewing experience is helpful but beginners are welcome! Register as noted above, as supplies are limited.
Monday, April 10, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cross-Stitched Bookmark — Join Gabii making bookmarks step-by-step from perforated paper, pages from discarded books, and cross-stitching. Step Take home a professional-looking bookmark. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cheerful Polymer Clay Charm — crafty librarian Catherine shows you how to make a cheerful spring-themed charm from polymer clay. Choose to display your finished charm on a keychain or jewelry. Clay and tools provided. Register as noted above.
‘Bake it Till You Make It’
“Bake it Till You Make It” is part of a series of programs intended to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness, is free, and will be held in person on Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Make a tasty snack while learning how to take better care of your mental health. Bake it Till You Make it is a workshop led by mental health advocate Dayna Altman. Teens learn to make Oreo truffles while learning about Dayna’s path to healing on her own mental health journey. Supported by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. To register or learn more, visit: atpeabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Teen yoga available
Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students beginning in March 15 at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, these classes are meant for teens to decompress after school and get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Shakespeare at Peabody Library
Professor Theo Theoharis is back at Peabody Institute Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody presenting a six-week lecture series on two Shakespeare plays. The class will run for six Wednesdays in April and May, starting on April 12 at 11 a.m., in the Sutton Room. Professor Theoharis is a faculty member in the Comparative Literature department at Harvard College, and has led many classes and discussions at the Peabody Library, including a series last spring for our community read. Participants can pick up books at any Peabody Library location, starting on March 20. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/theo-theoharis-lecture-series-shakespeare.
Grants and free training available
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce has created the Chamber Growth University to bring educational courses to you and your employees. For many PACC members, the training may be free through the Workforce Training Fund Express Grant program. Complete with assistance to determine eligibility and how to apply. The Express Program provides employers fast, simple access to grant-funded training, helping businesses in Massachusetts respond to emerging needs. It is designed to help businesses respond quickly to change and keep employees engaged. With bite-size grants for just-in-time training and no waiting periods between grants, Express is our fastest path to funding, enhanced with an even more flexible directory of training options and six quick steps to success. Check out Full Course descriptions at www.peabodychamber.com/events.
Isabella Stewart Gardner’s legacy
Explore the details of Isabella Stewart Gardner’s life, friends, travels and collections on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. when Peabody Institute Library Danvers presents art historian Mary C. Woodward on Zoom. The life of Boston’s arts patroness typifies the lives of many wealthy and cultured Americans during the Gilded Age. Gardner broke rules while setting up her museum but left visitors to marvel at the space she created and filled with beautiful things. Woodward has spent more than 40 years in the museum and historic home business and has worked at large, comprehensive collections such as the Cleveland Museum of Art. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Student photography exhibit begins
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, hosts the “Behind the Student’s Lens Photography Exhibition,” which runs through April 16. It showcases the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The exhibit is free.
Drop ‘n Shop at Pingree
New England’s Largest Consignment Event for all things kid’s clothing, toys, sporting, games, books & more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children’s clothes and gear. It’s the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
‘Hungrytown’ in concert March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/