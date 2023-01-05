Polar Plunge back
at Lynch Park
Senior jazz
hour and lunch
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library's Spring 2023 Concert Series begins on Jan. 30. All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library's Sutton Room, 15 Sylvan St, Danvers, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 30: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier— sings original work along and favorite songs. Learn all about her and hear her music at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, February 6: recording artist Stephanie James— brings an evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, March 6: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, March 27: Hungrytown — touring duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson bring to the stage their timeless sound and vocal harmonies harkening back to the age of folk.. Hear them at: https://hungrytown.net/home
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Peabody Institute
Library programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. has a full schedule of January programs to get your new year off to a great start. Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the the events calendar at:danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m., 'Immigrants' Rights and Asylum Laws' — On Zoom with Professor Sarah Sherman-Stokes, associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights & Human Trafficking Clinic at Boston University School of Law discussing Gov. DeSantis’s recent actions.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., A Zoom program with Pultizer prize winning authors of 'The Ransonware Hunting Team' — Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden discuss their real life technological thriller illuminating the dangers of cybercrime.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., 'This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You,' — A Zoom program with legendary record producer–turned–brain scientist-author Susan Rogers on Zoom.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., All Creatures Great and Small: The Real Darrowby Village — A Zoom program with Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans on Alf Wight, English country veterinarian who inspired film and TV series.
New Members Night
at Salem Athenaeum
On Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., all are welcome to join us for an orientation and behind-the-scenes tour of the Salem Athenaeum for new and long-time members. The event includes an overview of our history and mission and outlines current services and membership benefits. You'll enjoy a chance to socialize with other book lovers while you're at it. The Salem Athenaeum is located at: 337 Essex St, Salem. Registration for this event is required at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/newmembersnight011123/index.html?page=register
Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family
On Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum presents author David N. Gellman in a hybrid event discussing a new path for thinking about slavery and the nation’s founding. New York's John Jay, diplomat, Supreme Court justice, and Federalist, embodies the contradictions of the revolutionary age. A slaveholder whose personal dealings with the enslaved ranged from caring to callousness, he also served as the inaugural president of a pioneering antislavery society. His descendants, especially his son William Jay and his grandson John Jay II, embraced radical abolitionism in the nineteenth century. Learn about this remarkable family story that speaks to our own divided times. Gellman is Professor of History at DePauw University. Copies of his book, 'Liberty’s Chain: Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family of New York' are available for signing. Registration is required at https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/011923_libertyschain/index.html?page=register.
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The Town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Improv classes
for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads
Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely
sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.