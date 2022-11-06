New England
native plants
Master Gardener Gretel Anspach will present “New England Native Plants” at the Nov. 10 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 60 School St., Manchester. Anspach will focus on plants native to the region that are easier to maintain, better able to withstand New England weather, and might offer better resistance to deer and rabbits. The trees, shrubs, and perennials that evolved here will grow here with much less input from you. Learn how to “go native” and reduce your workload while creating a paradise for our native birds and pollinators. Anspach is a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, a Trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and retired systems engineer. She also helped establish and maintain two food production gardens that provide fresh produce to the Marlborough Food Pantry. NSHS’ meetings are free to members. For nonmembers there is a $5 fee. An annual NSHS membership is $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings, see nshorticulture.org for more information. Free parking (behind the church) for all meetings. Arrangements are in place for safe, socially distanced in-person meetings.
Hammond movie
in Hamilton
Heritage Films Theater and Dan Tremblay present the film "Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester," on Wednesday, Nov 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. in Hamilton. This program is free, open to all. Viewers can also discuss experiences at this unique castle on the Magnolia shore. More information is available by calling 978-777-2711.
Free membership
at Vittori Rocci Post
Through Nov. 12, AMVETS is offering a free 2023 membership to any eligible veteran or current service member. Bring in your DD214 or military ID and fill out an application. You will have free membership in the AMVETS and admittance to Vittori Rocci Post 56 facilities, 143 Brimbal Ave., Beverly, for membership year 2023. For more information, contact Commander Tom Roccio at 978-223-0229.
Beverly Animals
calendars on sale
Our 2023 calendars are on sale now at the Beverly stores listed below. Great for holiday and birthday gifts, the more you buy, the more you help to cover veterinary care, food and supplies so needed for local stray and homeless animals in and around Beverly. Calendar can also be shipped by request. To purchase, visit: www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on the yellow DONATE button on the right side of webpage. In the subsequent PayPal form, please leave the address you would like calendar shipped to and number of calendars purchased. Calendars are $15 + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. Questions? Email: fobacalendar@gmail.com or call 978-927-4157. Calendars are also available at Copper Dog Books: 272 Cabot St., Beverly; DogSpa: 45 Enon St., #5, Beverly; Dogs by Design & Cats Too!: 131 Dodge St, Beverly.
Murder on the Nile
curtain rises
Who killed rich, spoiled, beautiful newlywed Kay Moysten? The North Shore Players of Danvers present the classic Agatha Christie mystery play, Murder on the Nile. Curtain at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. For parking, use GPS 13 Charter St. Tickets $15-$20, at the door or at: www.northshoreplayers.org.
Zoom into Peabody
Institute Library
Zoom into November's new virtual programming from Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St, Danvers. Check out the schedule and let us know what you're interested in joining, so we can send you a Zoom link and make it a date. Please note: Registration for Zoom link for all programs is required via the Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org. On Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m, Bringing Home Our Heroes— Inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency with retired marine and WW II research analyst Tim Kelleher on Zoom. Using satellites to ID battlefields to DNA in a tooth to identify America's MIAs, from Europe to the jungles of South East Asia and on Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Using FAN Cluster Research for Genealogical Break Throughs — led by Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz, a genealogist, writer, and speaker with nearly 30 years of ancestral research experience.
Beverly Farms
Art Exhibit
The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a month long Art Exhibit from Nov. 1 to 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly. Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Graphics, Mixed Media and Photography. All are welcome to view this great range and variety of work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org
Turkey Dinner
pick up in Beverly
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.
'Ghosts and
Legends' last call
Join premier storyteller, podcaster, and author Jeff Belanger at the Peabody Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for “Ghosts and Legends" storytelling that explores the unusual and unexplained:haunts around the world and in your own backyard! This multi-media adventure draws from Jeff's research in his books, podcasts, adventures, and TV shows. At the Main Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/jeff-belanger/.
Weekly free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called 'A Matter of Balance' for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores
Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.