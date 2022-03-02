SSU premieres new play
From March 3-6, the Salem State Theatre Department will premiere a new play by 2021 graduate Parker Goodreau, "The Thing They Love." Directed by Esme Allen, the play explores queerness in prohibition-era New York City, and will be presented at the Sophia Gordon Center, followed by virtual streaming March 20 to April 30. Tickets for both are available at www.salemstatetickets.com. The Sophia Gordon Center is located at 352 Lafayette St., Salem.
Grant applications
The Coburn Charitable Society requests grant applications from nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations whose mission is to provide residential, medical and other charitable care and relief for the poor elderly of Ipswich and adjacent towns. Funding preference will be given to applications made for Ipswich residents. Proposals must include a detailed description of the project, project budget, including reference to other project funding sources, and a discussion of measurable ways the project will benefit the population served. Applicants must provide one complete paper copy and an electronic PDF copy both postmarked/dated prior to Friday, March 11. Mail to Coburn Charitable Society c/o Dr. Carl Soderland, 2 Green St., Ipswich, MA, 01938-0170. Electronic copies go to: carlsoderland1971@gmail.com.Questions? Email Dr. Soderland at address provided. Awards will be announced by April 21.
Habitat for Humanity needs you
Share your love of your community and give back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 58 R Pulaski St in Peabody. Volunteer to help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all! Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org to try it out. No commitment necessary! But if you love it, join the team this spring. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, home goods, appliances, and building materials at reduced prices. Profits directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette St. (Route 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
North Shore GOP meets March 9
North Shore Republicans from the towns of Danvers, Salem, Beverly, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, Middleton and Topsfield will host a joint Republican Candidates Night on Wednesday, March 9, at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will focus on Republican candidates and issues in the state-wide election in November. Confirmed candidates at the meeting are Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State; Chris Doughty for Governor; and Darius Mitchell for Governor. This meeting is open to the public. All registered Republicans are encouraged to brings friends. Please use on street parking on Sylvan St. Peabody Ave, or Pond St. or the municipal parking lot in front of Danvers Town Hall. For more information email danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262..
Stoppard's 'Arcadia' at Castle Hill
British playwright Tom Stoppard's "Arcadia" will be presented by Castle Hill Productions in the Great House ballroom on the Crane Estate, March 11-19, at 7 p.m., and March 13 and 20, at 6 p.m. The play, a comedic masterpiece, happens both in 1809 and the present, at the elegant estate of the Cloverly family, and moves between the centuries, exploring the nature of truth and time, classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Tickets at www.concordtheatricals.com. Trustees members, $28. Nonmembers, $35. Advance reservations are recommended at: www.thetrustees.org/arcadia. Proof of vaccination, and valid ID are required at door.; Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
Supervisor training workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered from April 20 to June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
NSCC Danvers PCR testing kiosk
North Shore Community College is hosting an RT-PCR testing kiosk for COVID-19, at the 1 Ferncroft Road, Danvers campus, now through March 4, at the following days and times: Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-site registration is accepted, but registration is preferred, and there are currently many openings. Results are typically available within 1-2 days. Opening hours may change due to weather or holidays. There is no out of pocket cost, but if insured, provide insurance information. To book a slot, visit: https://book.curative.com/sites/34398
Music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline is June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Friel's 'Translations' at MLT
Best known for his acclaimed play "Dancing at Lughnasa," Tony nominated playwright Brian Friels' "Translation" will be performed at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., March 4-13. Set in a 19th century Irish village, the plot revolves around two British soldiers sent to rural Ireland with the mission of anglicizing local Irish place names. Imperial oppression and culture erasure, in all its forms is the villain and Friel goes right to the heart of it. General admission is $25. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except for a March 6 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets, visit: www.mltlive.com/2021/09/translations/.
Database explores Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.