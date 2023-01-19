Northshoremen perform Saturday night
The award-winning Northshoremen Chorus will perform at the First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St., Beverly, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. to benefit the church’s upcoming service trip to North Carolina in August. Tickets are $20 per person and persons under 18 are free. Tickets will be available at the door, and advance tickets may be ordered online through the FBC Beverly website. The Northshoremen bring a unique and exciting blend of harmonies to the stage, under the direction of Danvers resident Steve O’Connell. Crowd pleasers such as “Sentimental Journey,” “Aint Misbehavin’,” “Hello Mary Lou,” “Take Me Home Country Roast,” and “Let’s Get Away From It All,” are just a few of the offerings.
MLK Day at Salem State
Activist, educator, author Dr. Mary Frances Berry will deliver the keynote address at Salem State’s 33rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One of the most visible and respected activists in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice, Berry served as chairperson of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, leading the charge for equal rights and liberties for all Americans over the course of four presidential administrations. She is the recipient of the Nelson Mandela award from the South African Government for her role in organizing the FSAM, and raising global awareness of South African injustice and welfare, working to make these historically inequitable systems achieve a new level of fairness. All are welcome to the event, in the Veterans Hall, Ellison Campus Center, Salem State University. Recording is not permitted.
Modern calligraphy workshop
Learn a new art form this year at the Peabody library with modern calligraphy. On Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m., calligrapher Debby Reelitz will present a workshop on learning modern calligraphy. Participants will use and keep colorful brush pens and learn all about this particular style of calligraphy, how to write in it, and start projects to use in everyday life. This program is free and open to all, but advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at gtoth@noblenet.org or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code'
Greenbelt, Essex County's land trust, will continue its free 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., with “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code — Film and Discussion.” Marcos Luna, professor at Salem State’s Department of Geography and Sustainability, will explain how mapping tools can help save lives. The event is hosted by Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn, with free parking available.
Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Beverly Public Library will host a meeting of the Ward 2 Civic Association from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. On the agenda will be updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners encouraged to attend. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com. Membership rates per year are: $10 per person, $20 family, $50 business.
North Shore Chamber Breakfast
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts newly elected state Auditor Diana DiZoglio at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem. DiZoglio, who ran on a platform of being the people’s auditor, will share her plans to increase transparency and bring fiscal accountability to state government and to address pay equity and social justice issues across all sectors. She is a former state senator (1st Essex District), state representative (14th Essex District), and chief of staff to the president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts. The forum opens at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast. The program begins at 8 a.m. Admission is $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org.
Love letter to Robin Williams
"Being Robin," a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., in Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Like so many millions, Kabler loved Williams and says he was possessed by his spirit while making this film. The “giddy, unstoppable outpouring of free association, scatology, neediness, mawkishness, and comic genius,” goes along its 'Robin-esque' way with archival footage, narration, and re-enactment of actual events. Kabler will be on hand pre- and post-screening and a Q&A. Tickets and information are available at thecabot.org. Learn more about the film at www.beingrobinthemovie.com.
End of life care planning
The West Branch Library will host an informational session on End of Life Care Planning on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn about planning for end of life care with Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit that helps promote conversations on planning for end of life care, and empowers people to claim their voice and agency in doing so. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. Check the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Karen Grenier in concert
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back gifted singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in concert on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.,in the Sutton Room. Karen Grenier's music resonates in the heart, leaving listeners humming her catchy melodies. A former guidance counselor for Peabody Public Schools, she is currently Elementary Dean of Students for Somerville Public Schools. This event is part of our Spring concert series. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at: gtoth@noblenet.org, or call: 978-531-0100 x17
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s commemoration will feature the testimony of Holocaust survivor Lusia Milch. Welcome remarks will be made by Miriam Asnes, Senior Advisor to the U.S. State Department Special Envoy on Holocaust Issues. This program is free, and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org or contact Jane at 978-414-7699 or jane@lappinfoundation.org.