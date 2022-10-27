Beverly Animals 2023 calendars on sale
The Friends of Beverly Animal’s 2023 calendars are on sale now at the Beverly stores. Great for holiday and birthday gifts, and helps to cover veterinary care, food and supplies for local stray and homeless animals in and around Beverly. Calendar can also be shipped by request. To purchase, visit: https://www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on the yellow DONATE button on the right side of webpage. In the subsequent PayPal form, please leave the address you would like calendar shipped to and number of calendars purchased. Calendars are $15 + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. Stores include Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., DogSpa, 45 Enon St., #5, Beverly and Dogs by Design & Cats Too!, 131 Dodge St., Beverly. Questions? EMail: fobacalendar@gmail.com or call 978-927-4157.
Murder on the Nile in Danvers
Who killed rich, spoiled, beautiful newlywed Kay Moysten? The North Shore Players of Danvers present the classic Agatha Christie mystery play, Murder on the Nile. Curtain at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. For parking, use GPS 13 Charter St. Tickets $15-$20, at the door or at: www.northshoreplayers.org.
Zoom into Peabody Institute Library
Zoom into November’s new virtual programming from Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Check out the schedule and let us know so we can send you a Zoom link and make it a date. Please note: Registration for Zoom link for all programs is required via the Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., “Extreme Travel Experiences” Join journalist Peter Mandel on Zoom for a discussion of his most extreme travel experiences, with photo slides to enhance the narrative. From coups to penguins to piranha, from Africa to Antartica and Patagonia, you will be riveted.
Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m, Bringing Home Our Heroes— Inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency with retired Marine and WW II research analyst Tim Kelleher on Zoom. Using satellites to ID battlefields to DNA in a tooth to identify America’s MIAs, from Europe to the jungles of Southeast Asia.
Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Using FAN Cluster Research for Genealogical Break Throughs — led by Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz, a genealogist, writer, and speaker with nearly 30 years of ancestral research experience.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., “Master of Suspense” with Hank Phillippi Ryan— Join best selling author Hank Phillippi Ryanon Zoom from the Cary Memorial Library Literary Cafe. Award-winning creator of 13 psychological thrillers, talking shop with Lexington’s own Marjan Kamali (author of Together Tea and The Stationery Shop.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice.” Join Dr. Nicole Eustace, Organization of American Historians distinguished lecturer on Zoom, exploring her her Pulitzer Prize-winning book on how a in 2722, a brutal attack on an Indigenous hunter ignited a contest between Native American and European forms of justice.
Turkey Dinner set for Nov. 19
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.
Ghosts and Legends Nov. 8
Join premier storyteller, podcaster, and author Jeff Belanger at the Peabody Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for “Ghosts and Legends” storytelling that explores the unusual and unexplained: haunts around the world and in your own backyard, This multi-media adventure draws from Belanger’s research in his books, podcasts, adventures, and TV shows. At the Main Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/jeff-belanger/
Eerie Events at Peabody Essex
Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) is offering a month-long Eerie Events with three special attractions. “The Salem Witch Trials: The Towne Sisters,” a pop-up experience on view through Nov. 28, offers views of rare original documents that illustrate how the Towne sisters — Rebecca Nurse, Mary Esty and Sarah Cloyce — experienced the trials. Self-guided Salem Witch Trials Walk is a 90-minute audio tour; experience authentic witch trial documents and objects in Salem and visit 4 six key sites in the downtown. Tour free with museum admission. Pop-Up Halloween Shop will offer unique seasonal specialty goodies. Located at 181 Essex St. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to. 6 p.m. For more, www.pem.org/halloween.
Free workshops for seniors offered
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called ‘A Matter of Balance’ for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
Meals on Wheels delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Ipswich Outdoor Watering Ban
A full outdoor water ban is now in effect in Ipswich to protect the town’s water supply. This applies to both users of town water and those who draw from private supplies. Residents may continue to use rainwater collected in barrels. Drought conditions resulting in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil increases the risk of wildland fires, which can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents should also refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials. Please conserve water at home; take shorter showers, turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, create a kitchen compost bin instead of using the garbage disposal.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off for Salem residents
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Beverly Farms Art Exhibit opening
The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a month-long Art Exhibit from Nov. 1 to 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly. Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in oil/acrylic, watercolor, graphics, mixed media and photography. All are welcome to view this great range and variety of work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org