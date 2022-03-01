Peabody Institute Library presents ‘Frenemies”
Peabody Institute Library in Danvers is presenting an Art Appreciation Program tackling the tricky relationship of Great Frenemies. On Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m., join Jane Oneail on Zoom as she examines some of the world’s greatest artists who challenged and competed with each other. Learn about rivalries between da Vinci and Michelangelo, Constable and Turner and Matisse and Picasso. She holds a master’s in art history from Boston University, a master’s in education from Harvard University and teaches college level. Register for Zoom link at: https://www.danverslibrary.org. click on Full Event Calendar, March 2.
Business Insight Breakfast March 2
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce explores the workforce challenges facing regional businesses at its monthly Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 2, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The moderated discussion will highlight staff recruitment and retention strategies, explore the evolving workplace and what’s ahead, and address legislative mandates and employment law issues facing businesses. Panelists include Nicholas Mirabello of MP: Wired for Hire (MassPay), and John Colucci of McLane Middleton. The event is the first in a series addressing the topic of workforce, which the Chamber’s managing board has set as its overarching focus for 2022. Tickets are $50 for members; $70 nonmembers.
‘Traces of the Trade’ in Ipswich, March 2
In the feature documentary, “Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North,” filmmaker Katrina Browne discovers her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history. She and nine cousins retrace the Triangle Trade and gain new perspectives on the Black/white divide. Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, will host a Wednesday, March 2, screening and meaningful discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 978-356-2560 with any questions.