Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business,
Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who'll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
'Sundays at 5'
at Ascension
On Sunday, June 5, Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5." Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. "Sundays at 5." speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
Free skills training
workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered through June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism
program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisers about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Summer music camp
at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Database explores
Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Scholarship open
to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Business Insight
Breakfast June 1
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce delves into the growing crisis surrounding “Mental Health & the Workforce” at its June 1 Business Insight Breakfast Forum, 7:30 to 9 a.m. under the tent at Misselwood on the campus of Endicott College, 407 Hale St., Beverly. Featured panelists will be David Morales, general manager of UniCare; Glenn MacFarlane, president and CEO of Beacon Health Care; and Tom Sands, president and CEO of Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals. Hannah Ginley, chief people officer for Windover Construction and chair-elect of the North Shore Chamber’s Board of Directors, will moderate. The panel will explore the existing and evolving mental health environment within the workplace; techniques and strategies to address employees’ mental health concerns, the importance of integrated health care, as well as highlight the new national 988 emergency mental health hotline that goes live in July. Beacon will be the national vendor for the program. UniCare is the title sponsor for the forum. Beverly Hospital/Addison Gilbert Hospital is the presenting sponsor. Registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast followed at 9 a.m. Admission is $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 to reserve your seat or for more details.
Keep Salem
Beautiful June 11
On Saturday, June 11, family fun comes to Splaine Park. Co-hosted by Keep Salem Beautiful, Creative Collective and Salem Community Gardens are bringing family fun to Splaine Park!Keep Salem Beautiful, all ages are welcome at the event from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. at the park, at 23 May St., Salem. Buckets, trash grabbers, gloves, and trash bags will be provided to make the clean up of the park and surrounding area safe, simple, and fun, with clear instructions and support throughout the clean up. Salem DPW will haul away all trash collected, and all who join will enjoy food, fitness and fun, as well as a free yoga session, an eco-friendly craft, and music. A food truck will be on hand as well as a local artist creating a mural in real time. Locally sourced plants, trees and shrubs will be for sale. Come help 'Keep Salem Beautiful!' Rain date is June 12. Questions? email: Janelle RolkeKeepsalembeautiful@gmail.com or Jillian Rubel jillian@salemcommunitygardens.org
Over the Rainbow
at the library
Just in time for Gay Pride Month, join Kulina Folk Art to make your own Curly Rainbow colored soap at the Peabody Library on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Learn about making cold-pressed soap using glycerin, essential oils, colored soap curls and cosmetic glitter. All ingredients are non-toxic. You'll go home with your own newly poured colorful soap ready for use by the next day by you or as a great gift for Pride Month. Althiugh free and open to all, registrations is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-your-own-rainbow-soap-2/ For more on Kulina Folk Art, visit: https://duckiesoaps.com/index.html
Beverly Arts
Fest needs you
Beverly Arts Fest 2022 is fast approaching. On Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, rain or shine, we'll have artists, a kids zone, performers and a place for folks to just chill, but what we still need is you. Join a volunteer shift to make it all happen, from booth sitting for our artists, to guiding festival guests, to directing traffic for load-in and load-out. If you have a special skill, talent, connection or preference, let us know by emailing: artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org