Rocky Horror Show rocks Endicott
Perhaps even more relevant now than it was in 1975, The Rocky Horror Show will rock the stage at the Endicott College Department of Performing Arts with live performances from April 7-9. Audience participation takes on a life of its own as this tale takes off, Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Rose Theater at the Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College. General admission, $15; seniors and students, $5; free to ECID holders, at: www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 978-998-7700.
Volunteers sought in Beverly
On April 12-14, Energy Source representatives will talk with small businesses about new cost-saving energy efficiency measures in Beverly and they need volunteers to help spread the word. The Beverly Small Business Energy Challenge will host a volunteer orientation and training on Tuesday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Channel Marker Brewing, which offer free goods as a thank you. Interested? Contact GBCC Executive Director Leslie Gould at LGould@GreaterBeverlyChamber.com no later than Thursday, March 31, to RSVP. For more information, visit www: energysource.com/contact/energy-evaluation/.
Spring pancake breakfast Saturday
This Saturday, March 26, the Wenham Museum, 132 Main St., Wenham, will host a member's spring pancake breakfast starting at 9 a.m., with family friendly food, including fresh fruit, bakery items, bacon, Stonewall Kitchen pancakes, and lots of maple syrup. Local author and illustrator E.B. Goodale will make a special visit from 9:30 – 11 a.m. to sign books. Plus, children can decorate a mini flower pot and plant some seeds to take home. Children aged 2 and under are free; $10 member adults, seniors and children age 3 and older. This members-only event celebrates "March is Membership Month." Questions? 978-468-2377.
Salem Women’s History Day
What better way to commemorate Salem’s female trailblazers than to delve into the histories of the first women to live in what we know today as The House of the Seven Gables. Its first female inhabitants have stories yet to be told. Members of a successful sea-faring families, they enjoyed relative comfort, but were not immune to the bloody wars between Native Americans and settlers, the horrors of the witchcraft trials. or their own fluctuating fortunes. Historian and Gables trustee Robin Woodman will share highlights from her research findings on Sunday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in a virtual presentation. Registration is required for link at:https://bit.ly/37OK1l3. For more information visit: www.7gables.org.
An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti
The Peabody Library’s year-long “Roots to Kinship” project continues with "An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti," author of Community Read book "We Share the Same Sky" on April 26, at 6:30 p.m., in the Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. This visual journey through her work includes time for a community discussion about discovering our own roots and creating art out of family and community histories. Read or listen to the book at your own pace. Librarians will keep you engaged through discussion and interaction on social media, displays and activities and other virtual content. Check out a copy at the Public Service Desks at all three branches; ebooks and e-audio also available on Libby. Author will sign books. Questions? 978-531-0100.
Hamilton-Wenham Library book sale
Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale, kicking off with members night on Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (memberships are accepted opening night) and continuing Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday April 11, from 10:15 to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/