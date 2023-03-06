Grandma's Attic this Saturday
Grandma's Attic's Spring Fever Sale is Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Ste. Anne's Church Basement, 292 Jefferson Ave. Shop an expanded Boutique for Men's, Women's, and Children's brand name apparel, shoes and handbags. Collectors, come see the collection of Precious Moments, Byers, and Annalee. Find gifts for First Communion and Confirmation, games, puzzles, books, electronics, sporting goods, DVDs, glassware, linens, furniture and antiques. Cash only. Reusable bags and backpacks not allowed.
Group Art Exhibit at Cloister Gallery
The Cloister Gallery will feature a new show entitled “Welcome Spring!" with works by members of the Swampscott Art Association from Sunday March 12, through Sunday, April 30. There will be an opening reception on Sunday March 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew’s Church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. The Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance. The Gallery is handicapped accessible. For more information, please call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Women in Jazz highlighted
On Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., celebrate Women’s History Month with a look at Women in Jazz brought to you via Zoom by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers. Join lecturer and master flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaq who'll highlight women' influence on the evolution of jazz and their significant contributions to the art form, while performing some of their music. Women have been involved in jazz since the early 1920s, not just as vocalists, but as instrumentalists, composers and arrangers. Learn about some of these great female artists. Abdur-Razzaq studied at the Berklee College of Music and holds a Master’s Degree in fine arts and education from Rutgers University. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Isabella Stewart Gardner's legacy
Explore the details of Isabella Stewart Gardner’s life, friends, travels and collections on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. when Peabody Institute Library Danvers presents art historian Mary C. Woodward on Zoom. The life of Boston’s arts patroness typifies the lives of many wealthy and cultured Americans during the Gilded Age. Gardner broke rules while setting up her museum but left visitors to marvel at the space she created and filled with beautiful things. Woodward has spent more than 40 years in the museum and historic home business and has worked at large, comprehensive collections such as the Cleveland Museum of Art. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Student photography exhibit begins
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, hosts the "Behind the Student's Lens Photography Exhibition," which runs through April 16. It showcases the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The exhibit is free.
Drop 'n Shop at Pingree
New England's Largest Consignment Event for all things kid's clothing, toys, sporting, games, books & more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children's clothes and gear. It's the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
'Hungrytown' in concert March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown's Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who've been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/
Cupcake decorating at library
On Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library is hosting a free cupcake decorating event at the library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn from the skilled bakers of Salem's "Jodi Bee Bakes," a vegan café and bakery. All supplies are provided. This program is for all ages, but recommended for ages 10 and older. Registration is required at 978-535-3354, in person at the Public Service Desk within the West Branch Library.
Bird by Ear with Mass Audubon
On Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library invites you to learn how, why, and most importantly, which birds are singing. Learn about vocalizations, differences between songs and calls, and how to decipher what you hear. Learn a basic skill set for listening to the cacophony of spring. Led by Patti Steinman, the education coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, based out of Arcadia in Easthampton and Northampton. A 30-year veteran of developing educational programs, she oversees Arcadia’s outdoor nature preschool. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Library collects for Bruins PJ drive
Abbot Public Library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, as well as other libraries, schools, and organizations, to participate in the 16th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. The goal is 10,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many go to local DCF offices, benefitting local kids and teens. The library will be collecting new pajamas for babies, children, and teens, particularly the following sizes: Girls: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 5/6 (child S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M): Boys: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 10/12 (child L), 14/16 (child XL/adult S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M). Please bring new pajamas to Abbot Public Library, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead, during open hours. The donation box is right inside the main entrance. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, go to: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/pjdrive. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org, or call 781-631-1481.
Legislative Forum & Breakfast
On March 29, at 7:30 a.m., the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Forum & Breakfast at the Boston Marriott-Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The focus of the forum will be on three key areas impacting businesses of all sizes in attracting and retaining employees. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for registration, coffee and networking. At 7:30 a.m., breakfast will be served. The forum starts at 8 a.m. Admission is: $45 Members, $60 General Admission/ Non-Members, $45 Sponsor a PVMHS Student. Visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2023-legislative-forum-breakfast-8237
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular group meetings. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and March offers a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information on a meeting that interests you, visit the links listed on the website at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540
March 7, 21, at 7 p.m., Salem Writers Group — Meetings are hybrid on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
March 16, at 7 p.m. — Book lovers share their favorite reads via Zoom.
March 11 at 11 a.m. — Consider the Lobster by David Foster Wallace.— a hybrid.discussion.
March 13 at 7 p.m. — Monday Evening Conversations. Send proposal for topic to be discussed to: books@salemathenaeum.net.
March 15 at 7 p.m. — Reappraisal Reading Circle discusses George Gissing (1880-1903).
Athenaeum on Social Media — facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/
Goodreads: — www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Black activism topic March 25
Essex Heritage invites you to join a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University. Local educators, historians, scholars, and students will explore the history of African American activism in Essex County. How can primary sources from the region’s past and contemporary voices in the local Black community inform our understanding of how to approach this topic? How are local museums, educators, and cultural institutions exploring these stories? Join us as we consider these and other questions via scholarly presentations, topic-specific break-out sessions, critical discussions, and facilitated activities. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded." Coffee will be provided and lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform