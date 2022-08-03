Banned Book Club
A new Banned Book Club for teens will meet the first Wednesday of every month starting Sept, 7, at 4 p.m., at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. A banned book is a book that has been removed from a school or library due to objections. Banning books is a form of censorship that the Peabody Library stands against, and teens are invited to celebrate their freedom to read. Snacks will be on hand. This program is free, but registrations is encouraged at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Spotlight on offshore wind
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce shines a spotlight on the Salem offshore wind initiative at its Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem. Bill White, president and CEO of Offshore for Avangrid Renewables, will highlight his company’s plans for an offshore wind project in Salem Harbor and its effects on the region’s economy. Avangrid is leading the Commonwealth Wind initiative that will make Salem the second port in Massachusetts designed for the offshore wind industry — touted as the biggest economic development opportunity for Salem since the Salem Harbor station was built in the 1950s. White will present an overview and take questions from the audience. Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll will also speak at the event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast followed by the program at 8 a.m. Admission is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 for tickets or for more details.
Church hosts yard sale
On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church is holding a Yard Sale in the church hall. Check out the home furnishings, kitchenware, clothing, Fall and Christmas decorations, tools, games, and more. The church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue in Peabody. Portuguese food available. Questions? Call 978-532-0272. Information? Email:ourladyoffatima@verizon.net, or visitwww.ourladyoffatimapeabody.org.
Foot-stomping Along The Way
The Along The Way Coffeehouse, a fundraising community outreach of the historic First Church In Ipswich, presents Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan with the "Crabgrass Band," on Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 6:30, and showtime starts at 7 p.m.. Local favorites, Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan with their Crabgrass Band mates, combine songs of the seas and shores with bluegrass standards. Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, and Maria Wolters on dobro join on vocal harmonies, for a down home foot-stomping night. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. handicapped accessible. Call 978-350-2487 for more information. The Coffee House is located at 12 Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich.
Diamond Awards Aug. 22
The North Shore Chamber celebrates five extraordinary women of leadership and influence with 2022 Diamond Awards. This year’s recipients are: Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield; Kim Rock, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters; Darcia Tremblay, owner and president, Silver Lining Solutions, Rowley; Kathleen Walsh, president and CEO, YMCA of Metro North, Peabody/Lynn/Saugus; Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem. Nominated by their peers, they will be honored at the North Shore Chamber’s annual Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $50/members, $70/nonmembers available with more information at:northshorechamber.org.
SHS Class of '61 reunion
The Salem High Class of '61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more details contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com
Italian Community Center meeting
The Italian Community will hold a Members Meeting at the Italian Community Center, 302 Rantoul St., Beverly, at 6 p.m, on Thursday, Aug.18. Please be prepared to pay membership dues, by check or money order, to ICC
Reimagining Retirement
Seaglass Village invites all seniors in Marblehead and Swampscott to a free event, 'Reimagining Retirement,' 'at the First Church Congregational (indoors), 40 Monument Ave., Swampscott, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a band, wine, soft drinks, light refreshments, and some very funny retirement stories. You'll find more information at: www.seaglassvillage.org. To RSVP, call 781-718-0401. All attendees must be fully vaccinated.
'When Langston Dances'
Just in time for Tiny Tots Day at Lynch Park, the Beverly Library brings StoryWal. Read, walk, and dance as you enjoy your way through 'When Langston Dances' a book by Kaija Langley and illustrated by Keith Mallett. Runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 at Lynch Park. Funded by the Hickey Trust Fund, the StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. For more information on parking and regulations at Lynch Park, visit: https://www.bevrec.com/the-park. Questions? Email: ridenour@noblenet.org, or visit:www.beverlypubliclibrary.org
Danvers Summer Concert Series
Danvers Summer Concert Series makes for a perfect summer evening for Danvers residents and locals on the North Shore and Cape Ann. Next up, on Aug. 24, Decades of Rock. Shows begin at 6 p.m. at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and Bug spray. And did we mention? All concerts are free, thanks to sponsorship by GMC Danvers, part of the Village Automotive Group, and Mead Web Design. For more information, visit: https://www.danversconcerts.com/
Ipswich outdoor watering ban
A full outdoor water ban is now in effect in Ipswich to protect the Town’s water supply. This applies to both users of town water and those who draw from private supplies. Residents may continue to use rainwater collected in barrels. Drought conditions resulting in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil increases the risk of wildland fires, which can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents should also refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials. Please conserve water at home; take shorter showers, Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, Create a kitchen compost bin instead of using the garbage disposal.
Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross
The 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross bike race takes place from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Dane Street Beach and Lyons Park, Beverly, with top professional and amateur bike racers. Boasting a new title sponsor, the Cyclocross draws hundreds of racers, including members of the U.S. national team to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach. There's a lot of community behind this event, and you can learn all about it at: www.gpb-cx.com.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join bestselling author and Harvard's top astronomer, Avi Loeb, on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth." Loeb lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine's twenty-five most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org