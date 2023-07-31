Marblehead Museum's Tag & Treasure Sale
The Marblehead Museum will host its annual Tag & Treasure Sale at the Lee Mansion Gardens, 161 Washington St., on Saturday, Aug. 26th, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date Aug.27th). Thanks to generous donors we have hundreds of fun and unique items, including framed art, collectibles, antiques, vintage, collectible books, accessories, decorative items, jewelry, kitchen items, and more! Donations can still be made every Saturday morning, 10 a.m. to noon, at the 147 Washington St. driveway. Donations are tax deductible. Pick up a receipt when you drop off. All proceeds benefit the educational programs of Marblehead Museum, a 501c3 non-profit.
Rock 'n Roll with Pop Culture Historian
On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. Abbot Public Library hosts author and pop culture historian Marty Gitlin presenting a program in the Program Room, at Eveleth School locations that takes you back to one of the greatest musical eras in American history. Enjoy videos of artists including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis and Bo Diddley! Gitlin will discuss the impact these rock and roll pioneers made on society and pop culture and challenges audience members with trivia questions and a Q&A after the event. Registraton is required at: register, please visit tinyurl.com/APL-Rock-and-Roll.
Bridgewell/ NE Arc Picnic
On Saturday Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Swampscott Rotary Club is holding its Fortieth annual Bridgewell/ NE Arc Picnic for people with limited abilities. The event is done in conjunction with Bridgewell and the Northeast ARC. Food will be served outside the Swampscott Senior Center, in the back of Swampscott High School at 200 Essex St., Swampscott. DJ David Legere will provide music, free t-shirts will be given out. and there will be games and activities available. All are welcome. Questions? Call 781-910-5584.
Abbot Library Auction
Marblehead's Abbot Public Library is auctioning a vintage Poul Henningsen Artichoke Pendant Lamp. The auction is open at municibid.com and ends on Monday, Aug. 4. Massachusetts residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. To view the lamp, visit: https://municibid.com/Listing/Details/55574430/PH-Artichoke-Pendant-Lamp. -- This auction will help a Bay Stater get a great deal on a gorgeous light fixture while supporting the Abbot Library's programs.
Inspiring Women
On Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum's Summer Salon presents a 35-minute performance with actress Julie Butters portraying some of classic literature’s most exciting leading ladies, along with historical women who created brilliant works in defense of their gender. Meet Jane Eyre, Elizabeth Bennet, Mrs. “Marmee” March, Joan of Arc, Olympe de Gouge and many more, followed by a Q&A. The program, "Ahead of Their Time: Inspiring Women of Literature,: is free to Salem Athenaeum members; $15, general admission. The Salem Athenaeum is located at: 337 Essex St. Salem.
Get published
Aspiring writers are invited to join literary agent Doug Grad and author Dale T. Phillips on Zoom on Monday, July 31, from 7 to 8 p.m. for advice on how to navigate the business of publishing to get published. From landing a deal with a major publisher to self-publishing your manuscript, you'll get a general overview of publishing, how its changed with technology, and the steps to getting published, from concept to draft to book shelf. This program is brought to you by Abbot Library in partnership with Tewksbury Public Library online via Zoom. Register for your link at: tinyurl.com/Doug-Grad-Online-Event.
'Sober Sounds' Music Festival
On Saturday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Alumni Association at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers is hosting its first free Sundown Sober Sounds music festival at the RCA facility at 75 Lindall St. in Danvers. Music, poetry, food, soft drinks and readings from some talented RCA alumni and special guests create a way to experience a fun-filled evening with recovery support and sober connection. Space is limited, so registration is a must at https://tinyurl.com/RCAFest. Each registrant may bring a guest. Questions? Reach out to RCA Danvers Alumni Coordinator Marty Dunphy at mdunphy@recoverycoa.com.
Beverly Block Party
On Saturday, July 29, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m,, celebrate 10 years of downtown Block Parties on Cabot Street. Meet up with friends, treat yourself to some beer or wine, and enjoy live continuing performances at The Wandering Stage, a food court in Ellis Square, Butter “UR” Biscuit, Joe’s On A Roll, Earth’s Roots Cafe, Three Gingers Jerky, House of Hot Sauce and more. Keep an eye out for Delphine’s Kitchen's goodies, The Castle's classic milkshakes, party games, and Midnight Karaoke. A suggested donation of $5 cash includes everything and supports Beverly Main Streets' community events. Please note: Beer, wine, and sangria are cash only with valid photo ID.
Salem Heritage Days
Salem’s Heritage Days festival kicks off Aug. 7, and runs through Aug 13, with a line-up that includes a seniors-only ice cream social, barbecue at Winter Island, and a Roaring '20s Ball. Monday, the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band plays Salem Willows Shell, followed Tuesday by the North Shore Concert Band's Americana program. The Salem Police and Fire departments host a cookout at Palmer Cove Park on Tuesday, followed Wednesday by Salem Meet & Eat free dinner at Derby Wharf, with an Ice Scream Bowl and a family movie on the Common. Thursday, visit Salem’s Front Street Farmers Market, with story time for youngsters hosted by the Salem Public Library. On Friday, there's a bingo binge at the Community Life Center with prizes, and on Saturday, Tour-A-Truck event Salem Willows with games, crafts and giveaways. New this year from Peabody Essex Museum, a collaboration with PEM Pals and Salem’s Public Artist-in-Residence, Claudia Paraschiv with interactive performances and art-making. Sunday's grand finale includes the 21st Annual Phillips House Car Meet, and the Willows Sunset Hang with Fusion Fest, a new event hosted at the House of the Seven Gables — a delicious celebration of their current settlement's immigrant cultures. All downtown museums and attraction are either free or discounted. For a complete schedule, visit www.salemma.gov/home/events/354741.
Create a clock
The Peabody Institute West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St.,, Peabody invites you to create a clock! Meet in the Community Room on Monday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., and using paint, stickers, scrapbook paper, wood burning tools, and imagination to create a working clock! This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. For ages 13 and older. Please visit online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more information.
Ballet performance
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st anniversary with the 2023 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 29, from 1:30.to 2:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant St., in Marblehead. Sponsored by the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), it is free to the public and features students in the MSB's 2023 Summer Dance Intensive performing a repertory, including ballet, modern, Spanish Pasodoble, in works by Ivan Korn, the North Shore Civic Ballet's resident choreographer. Seating is limited, so reservations are a must at 781-631-6262 or email msb@havetodance.com. Please provide first and last names, number of reservations needed and contact info. Donations are appreciated for The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the NSCB, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization .Questions? Call 781-631-6262.
Salem vets park for free
Anyone with a veteran license plate may park for free at any on or off-street metered Salem parking space, as well as in any off-street city parking lot requiring payment via a kiosk or app-based payment within Salem. A list of eligible veterans license plates, as issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, can be found at www.mass.gov/service-details/veteran-and-military-license-plates. The policy does not include fees for garage parking and applies only to parking fees and does not invalidate any other underlying regulation governing a parking space. All non-fee related regulations – such as time limits, no parking restrictions, resident parking rules, and so forth – remain in effect. Questions? Call the Traffic and Parking Department at 978-745-8120.
Intro to Crochet
Teens grades 8-12 can learn to crochet or get help and ideas on a project during any Intro to Crochet session in the Teen Area at the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. Peabody Wednesdays in August from 11 a.m. to noon., with snacks! Registration is not required, but is preferred. This program is free and open to the public. Questions? Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday: noon to 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program -- Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 - 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab -- in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Mondays, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters -- how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.
Make your pet a star
The Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA) is seeking pet photos for its 2024 calendar. Send a favorite photo (no more than three of each pet) of dogs, cats, hamsters, birds, any animal you care about, as long as it’s a good, clear and interesting photo. Deadline for submission is Aug. 10. Send to fobacalendar@gmail.com and include the words “2024 calendar” in the email subject line.
SummerSing 2023
The Paul Madore Chorale invites you to join it for its SummerSing productions. Singers and instrumentalists come together to perform standard repertory pieces just for the fun of it, with only as much rehearsal as the conductor can cram in before running the piece. Scores are available to borrow if you don’t have your own. Come by to perform or just to listen and enjoy. The schedule is July 24, Mozart Requiem; John Koza, Conductor; July 31: Fauré Requiem, René Minalga-Rheault, Conductor; Aug. 7: Handel’s Messiah: Parts II & III; Ed Lundergan, Conductor; Aug. 14: Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass; Murray Kidd, Conductor. All performances begin at 7:45 p.m. at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem. All are welcome. Suggested DonaBon is $10. For more information, visit: thepaulmadorechorale.org Facebook: @PaulMadoreChorale
Beverly Public Library Highlights
The Beverly Public Library has it all this summer. From reading to meditating to Sci-fi and outdoor concerts, your summer's set. Check www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events for a full listing of our events at all locations for all ages.
Summer Reading program: Kids, teens, and adults are welcome to join the Beverly Public Library's Summer Reading program, “Find Your Voice!" Check our Summer Reading page for logs, game cards, and book rating forms or come pick up at the library. Win in prizes and have a ton of fun.
Community Zen: Join meditation sessions led by Zen Center's founder Joan Amaral. Silent Zen meditation is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, with class from noon to 1 p.m. Attend any or all sessions. This program is a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore.
Sci-fi & Fantasy Book Group: Join the conversation with a new Sci-fi & Fantasy Book Group, meeting every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. More details at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/book-groups.
Summer Sounds Outdoor Concert Series: Wednesdays, July 19 to Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Free, family-friendly live music on the Winter Street courtyard! Rain location: Sohier Room. July 19: John Jerome; July 26: Bob “Colorado Bob” Kramer.
'Who Could Ask For Anything More?'
Gershwin and Porter stop the shows again with their life stories and fabulous music. First staged at Marblehead Little Theatre in 2014, Gershwin & Porter, Who Could Ask for Anything More? returns to MLT from July 28 to Aug. 6. Written by Marblehead Little Theatre veterans Anne Lucas and Betty Lautner, who are co-directing the show this summer in a much requested revival, with Andrew Hankinson as George Gershwin and Kenny Meehan. as Cole Porter reminiscing about their lives and best songs. Both weekends are sold out during the last run of the show, so get your tickets early. Visit mltlive.org today.
Yoga for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for a outdoor community yoga classes (if rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is Mondays, July 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) and Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Free lunch
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St., will be serving free lunches for children and teens to age 18, no registration required, throughout the summer, through Tuesday, Aug. 22. The schedule is Monday through Thursday, starting July 10. The program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families: Make it Mondays (make cool stuff); Time to Play Tuesdays; Water Play Wednesdays; Thoughtful Thursdays. Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug, 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St. The program is sponsored by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org
Free, outdoor concerts
Sundays in Patton Park has kicked off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts. The series runs rain or shine and include a variety of musical genres. July 30: Dire Wolf (Grateful Dead covers and other rock classics); Aug. 6: Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove (follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street).
Summer events for teens at Peabody Library
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” Beginning Monday, July 10, daily events will be hosted in the Main Library Teen Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, on Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Our two branch libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week are as follows:
- July 24-27: Creative Writing
- July 31 to Aug. 3: Music
- Aug. 7-10: Comic Art
- Aug. 14-17: Painting & Art
The programs are free to teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Moonlight Movies
Moonlight Movies, hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, are free and all are welcome to gather on the lawn at this historic property. Bring lawn seating, pack a picnic, or buy one from on-site vendor before the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Movies are screened on fourth Fridays, July 28, and Aug. 25. Poor weather cancels; updates 24 hours prior at www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/. Parking is off-street and assisted by police. Beer, wine also available. Dogs on leash are welcome. Note the Patton Homestead is also open to the public from dawn to dusk daily.
Free Salem Trolley
The city of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. For the complete route map, visit http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the trolley.
Adult Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library's adult summer bingo is back, through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you'll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of three entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Moms Support Group
This Moms Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St. in Danvers.
Merry-time Fest
Salem Maritimes will hold a Salem Merry-time Fest from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Street. Free to the public, this one-day festival marks a return of the park’s annual summer event after a prolonged hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, the fest will feature a wide range of entertainment, including musicians, magic, visiting vessels, hands-on activities, and — for the first time — the “Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta, with teams of two building homemade cardboard boats to launch from Derby Beach. Stay up-to-date and learn more about how to participate in this year’s event at https://www.nps.gov/sama/planyourvisit/salem-merry-time-fest.htm.
Saturday cartoons
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. in Peabody screens Saturday Morning Cartoons in the Community Room. Snacks are provided. Registration is required, as space is limited. Free to the public. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Tick prevention tips
The town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don'ts and CDC approved advice, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.