Workshop on winter seed sowing
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a workshop Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., on Winter Seed Sowing in-person at the library with expert gardener Valeria Kenny. Learn how to start gardening while our our world is white with snow. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the the events calendar at:danverslibrary.org.
New members night at Athenaeum
On Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., all are welcome for an orientation and behind-the-scenes tour of the Salem Athenaeum for new and long-time members. The event includes an overview of our history and mission and outlines current services and membership benefits. You'll enjoy a chance to socialize with other book lovers while you're at it. The Salem Athenaeum is located at: 337 Essex St, Salem. Registration for this event is required at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/newmembersnight011123/index.html?page=register
Slavery, abolition, and the Jay Family
On Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum presents author David N. Gellman in a hybrid event discussing a new path for thinking about slavery and the nation’s founding. New York's John Jay, diplomat, Supreme Court justice, and Federalist, embodies the contradictions of the revolutionary age. A slaveholder whose personal dealings with the enslaved ranged from caring to callousness, he also served as the inaugural president of a pioneering antislavery society. His descendants, especially his son William Jay and his grandson John Jay II, embraced radical abolitionism in the nineteenth century. Learn about this remarkable family story that speaks to our own divided times. Gellman is professor of History at DePauw University. Copies of his book, 'Liberty’s Chain: Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family of New York' are available for signing. Registration is required at https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/011923_libertyschain/index.html?page=register.
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The Town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendars
Friends of Beverly Animals reminds you that Beverly stores still have plenty of our 2023 calendars left for New Year gist giving. Money from calendar sales helps pay for essential veterinary care, food and supplies for the homeless animals we rescue. Here's where to shop: Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St. ; DogSpa, 45 Enon St.;, Dogs by Design & Cats Too!,131 Dodge St. Beverly. For online purchase, go to: https://www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on yellow DONATE button on right side of webpage, and state shipping address, # of calendars you wish to purchase. Calendars are $15 each + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. Questions, call 978-922-7190.
Athenaeum closed for the holidays
Please note that the Salem Athenaeum will be closed during the week of Dec. 25 through Jan.3 for Winter Break.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
Lovely office hours in 2023
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Joys of Winter through Dec. 31
The Danvers Art Association's art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joy. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. Artists selling their work agree to commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. For details, email jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.