Page marker to be unveiled May 26
Danvers Historical Society welcome all to the unveiling of the Anne L. Page Women’s Suffrage marker on Thursday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. at The Jeremiah House, 11 Page St., Danvers. The marker celebrates Danvers native’s legacy working for women’s voting rights as a founder of the Danvers Women’s Association and her accomplishments as an educator. It is one of five new Massachusetts suffrage markers on the National Votes for Women Trail. The event will include a brief speakers program, the marker unveiling, an exhibit related to Anne’s contributions to the greater community and light refreshments in Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. The marker project is funded through a grant by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites. The Danvers Historical Society annually awards the Anne L. Page Scholarship to a Danvers High School student.
Salem Garden Club Scholarship
The Salem Garden Club is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior to further their education at the post-secondary level. Applicants must be Salem residents who plan to major in one of the following areas: horticulture, botany, ecology, environmental studies, landscape design, land management, city planning, or similar subjects. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 15. Applications are available a: www.salemgardenclub.com/scholarship or in the guidance offices of the following schools: Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, St. John’s Prep, Essex Ag & Tech School, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Prep Hugh School, New Liberty Innovation School, and North Shore Community College.
Patton Speakers event: Iraq War
On Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Patton Family Archives, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, will host Two “Blue Falcon” Paratroopers — Rich Barbato & Isaac Pike — for the third in Speaker Series, sharing their first-person perspectives in “Our War in Iraq: The Perspective of Two Paratroopers.” The two paratroopers will share photos and recount their journey from Kuwait to the Baghdad International Airport and the Battle of As Samawah. Attendees will receive a key to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize and a sneak peek of the archives. Tickets are limited and are available through: www.wenhammuseum.org/ for $20 General Public; $15 for Museum Members, Military & Veterans and Seniors.
Beverly Human Rights Committee session
On Monday, May 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Beverly Human Rights Committee will hold a special session in recognition of Older Americans Month at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St., Beverly. All are welcome. Topics of discussion include advocacy for older adults engaged in community issues. Included will be Darleene Wynne, director of Planning in Beverly who’ll address Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance, with background information. Also on hand, Beverly Human Rights Committee member Paul Lanzikos, who’ll review the situation with Oceanview Assisted Living. Also up for discussion: municipal resources for those aging in Beverly and the roles of the Council on Aging and the Beverly Human Rights Committee? What can elders expect from Beverly in terms of resources and access to support. Expected participants include: City Councilor President Julie Flowers and City Councilors Brendan Sweeney, Steve Crowley, Todd Rotundo, and Kathleen Feldman: Beverly Human Rights Committee members Leah Jones, Paul Goodwin, Rabbi Alison Adler, Mindy D’Ippolito, and Paul Lanzikos
NSHS Plant Sale and Auction
The North Shore Horticultural Society is holding its annual Plant Sale and Auction on Thursday, May 26, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. The sale begins at 6 p.m., and the live auction will be at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to browse or buy from a wide variety of plants and outdoor garden items. Attractively pre-priced and delivered to your car or home before the start of the lively auction, this includes all sorts of annuals and perennials — most straight from the gardens of society members as well as local nurseries’ garden ornaments. All plants are “New England-tested” to thrive with appropriate care. Plant trays and compostable bags provided. Checks and cash are accepted, but not credit cards. Please arrive early to pick up a bid number. Questions? Visit: www.NSHorticulture.org or call 978-232-0102.
Community Life Center feedback
Salem for All Ages, in partnership with the Salem Council on Aging and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, are conducting a brief survey to gauge public feedback regarding the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (CLC). While the survey is open to all, the hope especially is to gather input from Salem residents who do not normally visit the CLC. The survey will be online through 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at: www.salemma.gov/CLCsurvey.
Shelter animals helped in campaign
Now through the end of May, every time Stop & Shop’s reusable $2.50 Community Bag is purchased at its Swampscott, 450 Paradise Road location, Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a dollar donation. The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community. Each month, leadership at each store chooses a local non-profit to be the default beneficiary from the Community Bag Program. This month, the bags will help provide food, shelter, medical care, and good homes to the dozens of animals abandoned at the no-kill shelter. As a nonprofit, all-voluntary shelter, every dollar does wonders for these animals. Questions? Email: RKOandson@aol.com.
Ipswich Walk set for May 21
The Two Town Walking Club welcomes walkers on Saturday, May 21, to complete a 6km or 10km (3.7 or 6.2 mile) route in historic, picturesque Ipswich. This is a map-guided memorial walk for Karen Campbell, a former Treasurer and Two Town Walking Club member. The start point is the Ipswich Masonic Temple, 70 Topsfield Road, Ipswich. Register in person at the Ipswich Masonic Temple promptly on the day of this event, which runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m and finishes at 1:30 p.m. There is a $3 fee for all participants. The 6km and 10km routes are on paved roads and footpaths in downtown and residential neighborhoods with hills. Both trails are not accessible to wheelchairs and are medium difficulty for strollers. Pet leash laws apply. For more information, contact Joseph at: jpiffat@aol.com.
Tales of an island doctor shared
At 7 p.m., May 18, the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, will host Dr. Chuck Radis in the Reading Room and on Zoom, sharing stories ranging from hilarious to heart-breaking from his medical practice in Peaks Island, Maine, bbbbbbbbbbwhere as a young doctor, he moved his family, and adapted to an island medical practice where X-rays and advanced lab were available only on the mainland. In addition to his clinic duties, he traveled year-round by boat to the outer islands fulfilling some 100 house calls a year. From island medicine to rheumatology, public health work in a UN refugee settlement to advocacy for Medicare for All, Dr. Radis’ writings focus on empathy and kindness. His first book, “Go by Boat,” was followed by the recently released, “Island Medicine.” Tickets are: $10 Members, $15 Non-members. Register for your Zoom link or for a seat in the Reading Room at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/051822chuckradis/index.html?page=register.
Reading Frederick Douglass June 12
On June 12, at 3 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum will host a free public reading of Frederick Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July,” which includes passages read by members of the North Shore community, at the Tabernacle Church, 50 Washington St., Salem. Douglass first gave this speech, perhaps his most famous, in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852. The reading will be followed by a reception where discussion is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Donations of food, grocery gift cards, or money will be gratefully accepted on behalf of The Salem Pantry.
Danvers Historical Society plant sale
The Danvers Historical Society is the recipient of dozens of Redbud and Ginkgo trees donated by the Bartlett Tree Experts for this year’s annual plant sale at Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21, 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to come check out all the unique and beautiful offerings, from trees, native perennials, herbs and heirloom plants from the historic gardens of Glen Magna Farms.
{p class=”p1”}An Evening with Ferencik, Montgomery
{p class=”p1”}On Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m., the Danvers Library invites you to join award-winning author Erika Ferencik, “Girl In Ice,” and bestselling author, naturalist, and frequent guest on GBH Radio Sy Montgomery, “The Hawk’s Way,” discussing their new books. In “Girl In Ice,” a young girl has thawed from ice alive speaking a language no one understands. An award-winning novelist, Ferencik writes adventure novels featuring women who brave internal and environmental challenges in steaming jungles, and desolated icescapes. Montgomery — a vegetarian animal-lover — takes up falconry to get close to the wild hearts of these magnificent birds in her new book “The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Feirce Beauty.” This is a Zoom event and registration is required to receive your Zoom link via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org