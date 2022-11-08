Veterans Day breakfast Friday
Mayor Ted Bettencourt will once again host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11, at Peabody City Hall, 24 Lowell St. The breakfast will honor all Peabody residents who served in the armed forces and will include a special commemoration for veterans of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield. The breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Wiggin Auditorium. Veterans are asked to contact the Veteran Services Department at 978-538-5925 to reserve tickets. Following the breakfast, the annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place in front of City Hall at 11 a.m.
Native plants highlighted
Master Gardener Gretel Anspach will be presenting “New England Native Plants” at the Nov. 10 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 60 School St., Manchester. Anspach will focus on plants native to the region that are easier to maintain, better able to withstand New England weather, and might offer better resistance to deer and rabbits. The trees, shrubs, and perennials that evolved here will grow here with much less input from you. Learn how to “go native” and reduce your workload while creating a paradise for our native birds and pollinators. Anspach is a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, a Trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and retired systems engineer. She also helped establish and maintain two food production gardens that provide fresh produce to the Marlborough Food Pantry. NSHS’ meetings are free to members. For non-members there is a $5 fee. An annual NSHS membership is $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings, see nshorticulture.org for more information. Arrangements are in place for safe, socially distanced in-person meetings.
Hammond movie set for Hamilton
Heritage Films Theater and Dan Tremblay present the film "Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester," on Wednesday, Nov 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. in Hamilton. This program is free, open to all. Viewers can also discuss experiences at this unique castle on the Magnolia shore. More information is available by calling 978-777-2711.
Murder on the Nile on stage
Who killed rich, spoiled, beautiful newlywed Kay Moysten? The North Shore Players of Danvers present the classic Agatha Christie mystery play, Murder on the Nile. Curtain at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. For parking, use GPS 13 Charter St. Tickets $15-$20, at the door or at: www.northshoreplayers.org.
Zoom into Peabody Institute Library
Zoom into November's new virtual programming from Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St, Danvers. Check out the schedule and let us know what you're interested in joining, so we can send you a Zoom link and make it a date. Please note: Registration for Zoom link for all programs is required via the Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., 'Covered with Night': A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice — Join Dr. Nicole Eustace, Organization of American Historians Distinguished Lecturer on Zoom, exploring her her Pulitzer Prize-winning book on how a in 2722, a brutal attack on an Indigenous hunter ignited a contest between Native American and European forms of justice. On Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Using FAN Cluster Research for Genealogical Break Throughs — led by Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz, a genealogist, writer, and speaker with nearly 30 years of ancestral research experience.
Beverly Farms Art Exhibit
The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a month long Art Exhibit through Nov. 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly. Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Graphics, Mixed Media and Photography. All are welcome to view this great range and variety of work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org
Turkey Dinner take-out
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.