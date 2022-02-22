NSCC Danvers PCR Testing Kiosk
North Shore Community College is hosting an RT-PCR Testing Kiosk for COVID-19, at the 1 Ferncroft Road, Danvers, through March 4, at the following days and times: Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. On-site registration is accepted, but registration is preferred. Results are typically available within 1-2 days. There is no out of pocket cost, but if insured, please provide insurance information. To book a slot, visit: https://book.curative.com/sites/34398