Pop-Up Office Hours for Rep. Walsh
On Tuesday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., Peabody residents are welcome to stop by the West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody to share their thoughts with State Rep. Walsh in a friendly, outdoor setting in the parking lot. No appointment is necessary. For more information, please call Walsh’s office at 617-722-2410.
Free outdoor concerts: Sundays at Patton Park
Sundays in Patton Park kicks off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts on Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. in Hamilton. The series will continue for 8 weeks (rain or shine) and include a variety of musical genres. June 25 - Ken Clark Organ Trio (Original music in funk, soul, rock & jazz); July 2 - Labor in Vain (Lively acoustic Americana); July 9 - Skunk Sessions (Jam, rock, roots & blues); July 16 - Rat Pack on Broadway (Theater classics & Americana); July 23 - Headlands (Rock, Americana, country & folk); July 30 - Dire Wolf (Grateful Dead covers & other rock classics); Aug 6 - Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove -follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street.
Summer Events for Teens at Peabody Library
The Peabody Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” The first event is an ice cream sundae party on June 28 at 3 p.m. Teens can enjoy an ice cream sundae while learning about the upcoming summer reading challenge and events. Beginning Monday, July 10, daily events will be hosted in the Main Library Teen Room on Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.. Our two Branch Libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week are as follows:
July 10 - 13: Poetry
July 17 - 20: Photography
July 24 - 27: Creative Writing
July 31 - Aug. 3: Music
Aug. 7 - 10: Comic Art
Aug. 14 - 17: Painting & Art
These programs are free and open to teens and tweens entering grades 6 - 12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, please visit our online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Free Salem Trolley back for residents
City of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley now through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/ resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. The complete route map, visit” http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the Trolley.
Patton Homestead presents ‘Avatar’
On Friday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m., Moonlight Movies, hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department, presents “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Admission is free and all are welcome to gather on the lawn at this historic property at day’s end. Bring lawn seating, pack a picnic, or buy one from on-site vendor before the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Additional movies will be screened on fourth Fridays, July 28, and Aug. 25. Poor weather cancels; updates 24 hours prior at: @pattonhomestead + www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/ Parking is off-street and assisted by police. Beer, wine also available. Dogs on leash are welcome. Please note the Patton Homestead is also open to the public from dawn to dusk daily.
Bird House Workshop at library
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, is hosting a free workshop on June 29, at 2 p.m., in the Community Room. Open to all, each participant will decorate their own birdhouse with unique wood-burned designs! Registration is required, as space is limited. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Adult Summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, from July 1 through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of 3 entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4th. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Pride month at Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we celebrate Pride Month. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., Pride Trivia Night with the Beverly Library — at Peabody Library at 82 Main St. A fun, casual, and both old and new! Are you up to the challenge? For teens and adults, snacks included! Participants are welcome to bring a team,
June 1 through 30, Interactive Book Display of the history of LGBTQ+ culture — on the first and second floors. The history of LGBTQ+ starting with the events that led up to the first Pride festival. Stay tuned to our social media and newsletters to see the online version, coming soon!
Ipswich offers free Preventative Dental Care
After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Ipswich Public Health Department will bring back the preventative dental care program, ‘Polished,’ for residents. on Tuesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall, Room C, 25 Green St. Dental screenings, cleanings, sealants, and fluoride will be available for residents of all ages, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call or text Polished Founder Ellen Gould, RDH, at 508-237-5378 or by e-mail at ellengould@polishedteeth.com. To learn more about Polished, visit polishedteeth.com.
Moms’ Support Group
This Moms' Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St., Danvers.
Tick prevention tips available
The Town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don’ts and CDC approved advice, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular programs, group meetings and events. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and offer a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information, visit the links listed at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Medi, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group Now Showing: Fashion Through the Pages - Elaine von Bruns’ exhibit has everything from big wigs at the courts of Louis XIV and XV in Diderot’s Encyclopédie to Mary Todd Lincoln’s personal dressmaker to dazzling gowns in the color plates of period novels like Pride and Prejudice. Free, during regular open hours.
Lunch time History Films
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn! Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule as follows:
July 10, Gloucester Fishermen’s Fiesta History — Examining a Gloucester Cape Ann celebration
Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams.
Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production.
Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Endicott Young Writers Workshop
High School students entering grades 9-12 in the fall who are interested in creative writing can apply for Endicott College’s Fifth Annual Young Writers Workshop on June 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the seaside campus, 376 Hale St. in Beverly. Sessions focus on poetry, fiction, playwriting, screenwriting and young adult writing. Novice and advanced creative writers are welcome. An online application is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmm7zIsaD642JLWZIz5JQQpKMwWK8JuTdSLzYTlgm6Hn9f3g/viewform.The $250 registration fee includes activities, lunch and snacks and a T-shirt.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
Cookbook Club meets in Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the West Branch Library, to share creations from a monthly selected cookbook or theme! From entrées to soups and desserts, each month centers around a different cookbook or theme. Books are available to be checked out a cookbook. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., with recipes from “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required online, or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
North Shore Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Noontime basketball at the Y
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.