Find hope in uncertain times
A four-part community open forum series will help young and old discover hope, find common ground and face fears in an uncertain future. The series, presented on four Wednesdays in March at 6 p.m., is sponsored by Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich. Today’s young people inherit a world unstable in unprecedented ways: upheavals and threats to the environment, democratic institutions, diversity and inclusion, the economy and our ability to find common ground. Together, these contribute to a growing levels of anxiety and depression, especially in teens and young adults. On March 8, the kickoff of An Uncertain Future: Facing Our Fears, Finding Common Ground, Discovering Hope will be an introduction, which will examine “Waking Up to an Uncertain Future and Searching for Hope.” On March 15, the topic will be “Preserving Our Democracy: The Obligations of Citizenship,” and, on March 22, the session will focus on “Diversity, Equality and Inclusion: Becoming Beloved Community.” The final gathering on March 29 will look at “Accepting the Reality of Climate Change with Hope.” The series will be held in St. Matthew’s Parlor at Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich. For more information, www.amcipswich.org/
Grandma’s Attic
Grandma’s Attic’s Spring Fever Sale is Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Ste. Anne’s Church Basement, 292 Jefferson Ave. Shop an expanded Boutique for Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s brand name apparel, shoes, & handbags. Grab a great necklace or pair of earrings. Collectors, come see our collection of Precious Moments, Byers, and Annalee — all BOGO! We have your EASTER needs for the little ones, Gifts for First Communion and Confirmation, Games, Puzzles, Books, Electronics, Sporting Goods, DVDs, Glassware, Linens, Furniture, Antiques. Cash only. Reusable bags and backpacks not allowed.
Group Art Exhibit
The Cloister Gallery will feature a new show entitled “Welcome Spring!” with works by members of the Swampscott Art Association from Sunday March 12 through Sunday April 30. There will be an opening reception on Sunday March 12, from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew’s Church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. The Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m to 3 p.m, and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance. The Gallery is handicapped accessible. For more information, please call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Teen Yoga in Peabody
Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students beginning March 15 at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, classes are meant for teens to decompress after school, to get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. This is part of a series of programs to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Women in Jazz highlighted
On Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., celebrate Women’s History Month with a look at Women in Jazz via Zoom by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers. Join lecturer and master flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaq who’ll highlight women’ influence on the evolution of jazz and their significant contributions to the art form, while performing some of their music. Women have been involved in jazz since the early 1920s, not just as vocalists, but as instrumentalists, composers and arrangers. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Learn about Isabella Stewart Gardner
Explore the details of Isabella Stewart Gardner’s life, friends, travels and collections on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. when Peabody Institute Library Danvers hosts art historian Mary C. Woodward on Zoom. The life of Boston’s arts patroness typifies the lives of many wealthy and cultured Americans during the Gilded Age. She broke rules while setting up her museum but left us to marvel at the space she created and filled with beautiful things. Woodward has spent over 40 years in the museum and historic home business and has worked at large, comprehensive collections such as the Cleveland Museum of Art. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Student photography exhibit at MAA
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St. Marblehead, hosts an opening reception for the “Behind the Student’s Lens Photography Exhibition,” on Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibition, which runs from March 4 through April 16, is an exciting way to showcase the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The event is free and open to all.
Drop ‘n Shop at Pingree School
New England’s largest consignment event for all things kids clothing, toys, sporting, games, books and more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. It’s the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
‘Hungrytown’ in concert March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/
Cupcake Decorating workshop set
On Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library is hosting a free cupcake decorating event at the library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn from the skilled bakers of Salem’s “Jodi Bee Bakes,” a vegan café and bakery. All supplies are provided. This program is for all ages, but recommended for ages 10+. Registration is required at 978-535-3354, in person at the Public Service Desk within the West Branch Library.
Irish Genealogy up for discussion
On Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, hosts Michael Brophy, nationally known, professional genealogical researcher, discussing Irish genealogy on Zoom, discussing Irish genealogy, starting with the destruction of the Public Records Office in Dublin on June 30, 1922. As a result, unique challenges and realistic expectations for Irish ancestral research will be discussed. Vital records, immigration documentation, and unique resources will be presented. Brophy, featured on the TV series “Who Do You Think You Are?” has been hired to conduct research for Ancestry.com and several historical authors. To join him on Zoom, register for your link at: https://danverslibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/zoom-program-irish-genealogy/
Bird by Ear with Mass Audubon
On Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library invites you to learn how, why, and most importantly, which birds are singing. You’ll learn about vocalizations, differences between songs and calls, and how to decipher what you hear. Learn a basic skill set for listening to the cacophony of spring, Led by Patti Steinman, the education coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, based out of Arcadia in Easthampton and Northampton. A 30 year veteran of developing educational programs, she oversees Arcadia’s outdoor nature preschool. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Library collects for Bruins PJ drive
Abbot Public Library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, as well as other libraries, schools, and organizations, to participate in the 16th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. The goal is 10,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many go to local DCF offices, benefitting local kids and teens. The library will be collecting new pajamas for babies, children, and teens, particularly the following sizes: Girls: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 5/6 (child S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M): Boys: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 10/12 (child L), 14/16 (child XL/adult S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M). Please bring new pajamas to Abbot Public Library, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead, during open hours. The donation box is right inside the main entrance. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, go to: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/pjdrive. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org, or call 781-631-1481.
An evening with ‘Tuck Everlasting’ cast
“Tuck Everlasting,” by Natalie Babbitt is the starting point for the adaptation by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle for Marblehead Little Theatre’s “Tuck Everlasting,” running through March 5. Director Trudi Olivetti along with the actors are joining library staff at the Eveleth School location for a collaborative program with songs from the musical and a book and script discussion. Up for discussion will be themes and characters in the book and the challenges in translating the book to musical theater. The five actors — Emilia Tagliani, Allison Russell, Andrew Haninson, Breden Foley, and AJ Macrina — will be on hand to perform more songs from the show. There will be a Q&A, and attendees may enter a raffle for a prize of free tickets to a performance. Registration is required — at 781-631-1481. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, or email: mar@noblenet.org.
Legislative Forum & Breakfast March 29
On March 29, at 7:30 a.m., the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Forum & Breakfast at the Boston Marriott-Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The focus of the forum will be on three key areas impacting businesses of all sizes in attracting and retaining employees. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for registration, coffee & networking. At 7:30 a.m., breakfast will be served. The forum starts at 8 a.m. Admission is: $45 Members, $60 General Admission/ Non Members, $45 Sponsor a PVMHS Student. Visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2023-legislative-forum-breakfast-8237
Peabody West LL sponsors needed
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60{sup}th{/sup} anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
African-American activism highlighted
Essex Heritage will host a free symposium at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University with local educators, historians, scholars, and students who will explore the history of African-American activism on the North Shore. Speakers include Kabria Baumgartner, Ph.D., of Northeastern University, and Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello, Ph.D., of Salem State University. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded.” Coffee will be provided and lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform