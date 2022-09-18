The Family Roe:
An American Story
On Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join investigative journalist Joshua Prager on Zoom for a talk on his deeply researched book, "The Family Roe: An American Story," With abortion rights endangered, "The Family Roe," named a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize, offers extraordinary insight into the Supreme Court’s most divisive case and its plaintiff, Norma McCorvey. A family saga, it confronts a half-century of propaganda and myth, Prager's book was years in the making with Norma. Prager, had access to her personal papers witnessed her final moments. He also found the unknown Roe baby, Shelley Thornton, whose conception occasioned the lawsuit. Hailed by critics on both sides of the debate, Prager looks with honest eyes at the five decades of struggle that brought us to today. Tiziana Dearing, host of Radio Boston, will moderate. Registration is required for your Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Monday Mornings
at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library's popular Monday Mornings series returns to the Sohier Room at the main library. On Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. join us for "Alaska, Bears and Beyond," with Joy Marzolf. Green Beverly wraps up the month with a Climate Prep Week program on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Find the full schedule at https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings. Questions? Contact Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Salem Maritime
launches program
Join Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a virtual event on teaching the history of slavery and freedom in Salem. This free webinar — in partnership with The Hard History Project and local teachers— highlights new education programming and digital resources for teachers in grades 3-8, but it is open to all educators interested in how best to understand and teach this history. Hear directly from participating teachers about their experience. Participate in an on-site field trip, an eight-minute film, lesson plans and primary resources, and more. For more information and to register, visit: www.nps.gov/teachers/classrooms/hard-history-webinar.htm.
Fall Book sale
continuing
All are welcome to join as members when Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., South Hamilton, holds its Fall Book Sale on Monday, Sept. 19, from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Credit cards will be accepted, save a tree and bring reusable bags. For more information, call 978-468-5577, email: fohwpl@gmail.com or visit www.friendsofhwlibrary.org.
Lunch with
Natalie Jacobson
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s "Thrive' initiative presents Veteran Boston TV news broadcaster Natalie Jacobson at a luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spinelli’s, Route 1, Lynnfield. This is one of Jacobson’s first public speaking engagements since the release of her memoir, “Every Life A Story: Natalie Jacobson Reporting.” For decades, Jacobson told stories of countless lives as the first woman to anchor the evening news in Boston. Now, she is sharing her own story, from an immigrant childhood in Chicago to one of the most trusted and respected broadcast journalists in greater Boston. The event is aimed at empowering women careerists to succeed both personally and professionally. at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch. The program begins at noon. Admission is $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers. Registration is required at: northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565, Ext. 1.
PLAV Harvest
Dinner set
Walter Dombrowski Post 63, Polish League of American Veterans U.S.A. will host a Harvest Dinne (DOZYNKI) Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 2, at The Portuguese American War Veterans Post 1 Hall, 103 Tremont St., Peabody, starting a 1 p.m.. Post 63 honors Dombrowski, a Peabody native. All are welcome, tickets are $20. by calling Walter or Ann Blazewicz at 978-531-7999, or mailing check payable to Plav Post 63, 46 Clement Ave., Peabody.
'Roots to Kinship'
continues Sept. 22
The Peabody Institute Library's 'Roots to Kinship' continues on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. with an Oral Histories Zoom program led by Rachael Cerrotti. A documentary storyteller and author, Cerrotti offers this workshop to share how you can research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. Rachael will speak about her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and share suggestions on using resources in retelling our own family stories. Earlier this year, her memoir, "We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration," was read and discussed by members. This fall, we invite members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories. To register for your Zoom link, go to: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/oral-history-and-testimony-with-rachael-cerrotti-online/
8-Week free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called 'A Matter of Balance' for seniors on Mondays, from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/
Essex County
celebrates the arts
Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County. This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture. San San Wong of the Barr Foundation; spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall. Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023. Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships. The program runs till 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Amal Clooney
at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University, Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. Curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.