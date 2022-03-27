Rocky Horror Show at Endicott
Perhaps even more relevant now than it was in 1975, The Rocky Horror Show will rock the stage at the Endicott College Department of Performing Arts with live performances from April 7-9. Audience participation takes on a life of its own as this tale takes off, Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Rose Theater at the Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College. General admission, $15; seniors and students, $5; free to ECID holders, at: www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 978-998-7700.
Medical supply drive for Ukraine
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 16 Sylvan St. Danvers, is hosting a medical supply drive to help support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine on Monday through Friday, March 28 — April 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Supplies will be delivered to the Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, and shipped to Poland via a Ukrainian logistics company, Meest. Items most needed are: Tourniquets, Bleed stop, Rapid Gauze (Celox, Quikclot), Occlusive Chest Seal, Clotting Gauze, First Care Bandage, First aid kit, Nitrile Medical gloves, CPR Face Shield, Decompression Kit, Medical Scissors, Intubation tubes, Intravenous catheters (G18), Intraosseous catheters, Ibuprofen, acetaminophen, Hydrogen peroxide, Vitamin C and D, and Walkie Talkies and Batteries. For more information, visit: Holy Trinity United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Russian history in Ukraine
On Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m., join former Boston College history professor Cynthia Simmons on Zoom as she provides historical context for the war in Ukraine. Kyiv is the seat of Kievan Rus', and Eastern Orthodoxy, predating Russia as a state; "Little Russia" was the term for Ukraine during the Russian Empire. Simmons will address the Soviet period, and how the war has more in common with the war of 1942 or 1982 than with the post-Soviet era. Language, religion and cultural identity will be explored. To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
JFK and the Space Race
On Tuesday, April 5, at 2 p.m., join a Zoom slide presentation with live commentary and Q&A from Rick Elias, a docent at the presidential library, who’ll address how the U.S. succeeded in landing on the moon in 1969. achieve the goal of landing on the moon by 1969? Go behind the scenes of the Kennedy space program with photographs and stories from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum collections. To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
First-Time Home Buyers Seminar
If you’re considering buying a new home but unsure of market conditions, join Jess McLaughlin from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m., in the Gordon Room of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, We will walk through everything you need to know in a fun, interactive seminar. Find out what loan program is best for you, how much you can afford and what you need for a down-payment. Registration required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Hidden Figures: Women of NASA
On Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m., join NASA Solar System Ambassador Pat Monteith on Zoom, while she takes you through the journeys of Katherine Johnson and some of the other pioneering women astronauts at NASA including some training for a 3-year mission to Mars. Monteith has conducted over 50 programs for youth, families and adults about the Moon, Mars, the ISS, Women of NASA, the James Webb Telescope and more. Register for Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Talking walk with Hollman
The Peabody Institute in Danvers invites you to join media maven Marjorie Turner Hollman on Thursday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom as she discusses "Finding Easy Walks." Find local walks for a more positive experience in the outdoors, especially for seniors, disabled, and families with young children. To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem State’s student art exhibition
Twenty five outstanding students of the Salem State University Art + Design department are showcasing their works in the 2022 Student Art Awards Exhibition through April 15, at the university’s Winfisky Gallery. On view are mediums including painting, printmaking, 3D arts, graphic design, and photography, as well as art history. The gallery, on the ground floor of the Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. All are welcome to attend an artists reception on Wednesday, April 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monthly LGBTQ+ online Book Club
The Peabody Institute Library is partnering with the Ashland Public Library in Ashland, MA to present a monthly book club for the LGBTQ+ community and friends, meeting on the last Monday of every month, starting Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Ages 15 to 100 are welcome to chat about books that celebrate LGBTQ+ lives, as a springboard to discussing the challenges. April’s selection i— “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston— is available for pick up at both libraries. Register for your Zoom link at:https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/online-lgbtq-book-club-with-ashland-library/. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, or email:gtoth@noblenet.org.