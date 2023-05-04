Daylily Plant Sale at Essex TechThe New England Daylily Society will host a Daylily Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, at the Farm Stand at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple Street (Route 62), Danvers. Plants range in price from $5 to $10 and $15 for bare-root plant.
Talking to Children about AntisemitismThe community is invited to a virtual program with Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath on Thursday, May 18, from 7:30 to 8: 30 p.m. on Zoom. Dr. Vinokor-Meinrath, author of #antisemitism: Coming of Age During the Resurgence of Hate, will offer suggestions and answer questions about how to talk to children and teens about antisemitism. Additional resources will be provided. The program is free and all are welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email jcoburn@lappinfoundation.org. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, Hadassah Manchester Chapter, Congregation Ahabat Sholom, Congregation Shalom (Chelmsford), Temple Emanuel of Andover, PJ Library, PJ Our Way, Epstein Hillel School, and is supported by CJP.
Abbot Public Library highlights
- Abbot Public Library is now open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Thursday: noon — 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 am — 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program - Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 pm — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab - in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Monday, May 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Protect Yourself Against Credit Card Fraud - Robin Putnam from the office of Consumer Affairs & Business Regulation in Boston, presents a monthly series on educating safe practices for consumers; identifying and protecting yourself against devices which can create credit card fraud. Registration is required to attend in person or via Zoom. Register at: : tinyurl.com/APL-Identity-Theft-Library.
Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m., Poetry Salon discusses Bob Dylan. Poetry packets available at the library or online at tinyurl.com/Bob-Dylan-Salon. Registration only required for Zoom access at: abbotlibrary.org.
Monday, May 15, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters - how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.
At the Beverly Public Library
The Beverly Public Library has plenty of programs and events for all ages all year round. Here’s what’s on this month, both at the library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, and on Zoom. When registration is required, go to: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/. If the program is virtual, you will receive your Zoom link in advance. For more information, visit beverlypubliclibrary.org/, or call 978-921-6062.
Monday Mornings, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free program series for adults — weekly, spring and fall at the main library. For full details, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings. May 8: Online Safety with Robin Putnam, May 15: “Anything Goes” America During the Jazz Age with Christopher Daley and May 22: Hearing Baroque Music with New Ears with Eli Eberhardt
Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m., via Zoom, Face Surveillance in Mass.: Fighting for Our Basic Rights in the Digital Age. With ACLU of Massachusetts’ Director of Technology for Liberty Kade Crockford.
Wednesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m., core concepts in astrology for beginners - unpack the Sun and what your Sun says about you. Registration required.
Thursday, May 18, 6 to 7 p.m., Bake It Till You Make It — Graham Cracker Brownies — in-person cooking and mental health program. Health advocate Dayna shares her story of struggle and healing. Leave with a tray of brownies and tools for your mental health. Registration required at:
Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m., gerrymandering, dark money and the election process — with professor Rachael V. Cobb on Zoom. Register for Zoom link at:
Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m., NY Times best selling author MarcyKate Connolly - dark magic, steampunk, fairytale-esque — she’s written it all, and teens 6 to 12 love it. At the library.
Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m., Sharing, listening, creating community - brief talk by by Luba Shapiro Grenadier, a local artist and art educator., then share stories, at the library.
Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m., Beverly Film Society screening- first in three years! A creepy adaptation of Beverly native Paul Tremblay’s horror novel.
Wednesday, May 31, 6:30 p.m. Tips, Tricks & Hidden Gems of Google - increase your productivity, and get the most out of your personal Google account. Registration required.at
Programs at the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular programs, group meetings and events. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and offer a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information, visit the links listed at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Medi, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Now Showing: Fashion Through the Pages — Elaine von Bruns’ exhibit has everything from big wigs at the courts of Louis XIV and XV in Diderot’s Encyclopédie to Mary Todd Lincoln’s personal dressmaker to dazzling gowns in the color plates of period novels like Pride and Prejudice. Free, during regular open hours.
Thursdays, May 11–June 15, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Free Young Writers Workshop - six-week workshop, for ages 10-16 to explore writing and reading to help poetry and fiction blossom; weekly topics with personalized feedback. No experience necessary. Just 12 students, so register ASAP at https://salemathenaeum.net/
May 27-28, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., ‘The Secret Garden,’ family friendly staged reading of the classic 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Includes beautiful costumes, scenery created by Salem’s Grace and Diggs, and live music! Outside in garden. If rain, inside. Children age 6+ $30 Members; $35 Non-members; $25. Under ten, free. Visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/
Saturday, June 3, 4 to 7 p.m., Invitational Exhibition in the garden — Meet the Artists, Silent Auction, Music by Alexandra Grace, Small bites, signature cocktails, caricatures by Josh Madruga. $50 Advance Ticket benefit Salem Athenaeum. Visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m., Best Bike Rides in New England - with author David Sobel on Zoom, discussing his new book, “Best Bike Rides in New England.” Favorite rides, designing a ride using online tools, and the most scenic routes.
Tuesday, May 11, 7 p.m., A tidier life - on Zoom with certified KonMari® Consultant & Professional Speaker Shannon Huneycutt discussing the “life-changing magic of tidying” through her Spark Joy® program.
Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m., Face Surveillance in Massachusetts: Our Rights in the Digital Age - a Zoom presentation with ACLU of Massachusetts’ Director of Technology for Liberty, Kade Crockford discussing the ‘Press Pause on Face Surveillance’ campaign, and how you can help ensure new technology doesn’t eclipse basic rights.
Peabody Garden Club’s Mother’s Day saleCome join the fun and treat yourself or that special someone at Peabody Garden Club’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale, on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KinderCare parking lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Choose from indoor & outdoor plants, Mother’s Day gifts, “preloved” costume jewelry, delicious baked goods, assorted raffle baskets with drawing at 1 p.m. (winner need not be present) and much more.
5K Friends of the Arts fun run The Hamilton-Wenham Friends of the Arts hosts the 27th Annual Melody Miles 5k fun run at Winthrop Elementary School, on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Talented student performers will serenade you as you walk, run, hop, skip, or dance your way along this scenic local race route. This annual event directly benefits the arts programming in Hamilton-Wenham’s schools. For more information and to register, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Hamilton/MelodyMiles.