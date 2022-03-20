Salem's Spring street sweep schedule
Spring street sweeping gets underway on Salem’s entrance corridors March 22 through March 31 and continues into residential neighborhoods April 4 through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown beginning Wednesday, March 23, and every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. From April 4 to May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Yard waste drop-off resumes April 16
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road starting Saturday, April 16, and continuing Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Easter Sunday, April 17. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2” in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Greenbelt celebrates Earth 'Month'
Greenbelt, Essex County's Land Trust, is celebrating the coming of Earth Day throughout the whole month of April with fun activities in Ipswich and nearby surrounding areas. All of these events are free, but participants are asked to register for them at ecga.org under events. On Saturday, April 2, 9-11 a.m., there will be Pictures with Pups at Castle Neck River Reservation, for a dog and dog-walker appreciation event. Pictures will be taken by local photographer David Alden-St.Pierre. Download free photos after the event. On Sunday, April 10, 1-3 p.m., there will be a Tree Identification Walk at Willowdale Mill Reservation, Hamilton. Explore one of Greenbelt's oldest properties with Land Manager and Trails Coordinator Dave McKinnon as he identifies common tree and plant species. On Sunday, April 24, 1-3 p.m., the land trust will host Conservation Story at John J. Donovan Reservation/Sagamore Hill Conservation Area, Hamilton. Chris LaPointe, Greenbelt's vice president, will lead a walk and explain how efforts have conserved this property for public use. On Wednesday, April 27, 9:30 - 11 a.m., there will be GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex and on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch leads an exploration of Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt's newest conservation areas for a special preview of this 93-acre property that is soon to be open to the public. For more information, go to ecga.org.
Patton Family Archives
On Sunday, March 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., The Wenham Museum’s Patton Family Archives will host Ipswich author Jim Kurtz who'll discuss his book 'The Green Box'' about his discovery as a young man of his father's WWII Green Box. Like many WW11 survivors Kurtz' father did not speak of the war, dying less than 10 years later. Kurtz did not remember his father., but used the contents of the Green Box to piece him together. An upcoming film documentary is also in the works. This is the first of a series of small lectures sponsored by the Patton Family Archives and the Wenham Museum. Tickets are available at: WENHAMMUSEUM.ORG/EVENTS. $20, Public, $15, museum members, military& veterans and seniors. Attendees will be given a key to open a green box filled with treasures as a door prize.
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library's popular Monday Mornings series will be back March 21 live via Zoom. Sean Murphy launches the season at 9:30 a.m. with The Life and Times of Saint Patrick. On Monday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. join us for 'Unpacking Your Life: A Personal Journey to Zero Waste' with Sabrina Auclair. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Contact Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
5th Annual STEAM Showcase!
Ipswich Public Schools is hosting the 5th Annual STEAM Showcase on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. free and family friendly in the gym at Ipswich High/Middle School, 34 High St., Ipswich. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math education that engages students with a sense of wonder about our ever-changing world through innovative problem-solving. The showcase celebrates the great STEAM work from students and their teachers in grades pre K-12 as well as exhibits, products, research, and services of STEAM businesses and community groups. The goal is to bring together community members of diverse backgrounds with passion for STEAM, and to educate pre K-12 students on its possibilities. For questions or more information, email Tracy Wagner, IPS Director of Teaching and Learning, at twagner@ipsk12.net
Auditions for MLT'a 'Gypsy'
Marblehead Little Theatre will hold auditions for its production of the musical Gypsy, a Musical Fable by Arthur Laurents, with music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Non-Equity actors of all ages are welcome on Sunday, April 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Rd., Marblehead. Actors should be vaccinated, sign-up for a singing time slot and be prepared for a possible dance for call backs Tuesday, April 12. Please prepare a verse and a chorus from the show, proof of full vaccination; bring sheet music, an accompanist will be provided. Questions? email: auditions@mltlive.com. The show will run from June 24 through July 3, at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead. Visit: mltlive.org.
Winter’s End Book Swap 'n Sale
Swap 1-for-1 or buy $5 hardbacks and $3 paperbacks, cash only, on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the side yard at The Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St. Bring books in good condition to the swap or text 978-697-0753 for advance drop-off or pick-up. Books must be 2010 or newer (except art and photography). Children’s and YA books needed! This event benefits HAWC, The REAL Program, The Movement Family, and Dignity Matters, and is sponsored by Leading Ladies. For more information, visit: LeadingLadiesVote.org
Monthly Yoga and Meditation offered
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library, 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your yoga mat and join Kelley Rae Unger, registered yoga teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead "Mindfulness and Meditation,"at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
'Solace in Books' for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is supplying Ukrainian books to children who've been forced to flee Ukraine. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
Salem Film Fest
Salem Film Fest's annual documentary line-up brings you a hybrid in-person/virtual event, with in-person screenings in Salem and Beverly on Thursday March 24 and Sunday March 27, followed by virtual streaming on Monday, March 28 and Sunday, April 3. This North Shore cultural event draws filmmakers and attendees from around the world. For tickets and the complete line-up of films, visit: https://www.salemfilmfest.com.