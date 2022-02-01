Unpacking today’s toxic culture
The community is invited to a presentation by Danika Manso-Brown and Phil Fogelman, education directors at ADL New England on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m., on Zoom. Join us for an exploration of historical and contemporary antisemitism, racism and other forms of systemic oppression. Community members will develop tools to respond to bias and proactively create equitable and inclusive spaces. This program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Sweets help out education
Throughout the month of February, CurlyGirl Candy Shop at 140 Washington Street, Salem, features Salem Education Foundation fundraiser. Buy a lollipop for $1 and 90 cents will go to SEF to help fund creative grants designed by teachers and to support other activities in Salem district schools and Salem Academy.
Modern square dancing classes
The Riverside Square Dance Club invites you to join the fun at Middleton Congregational Church, 66 Maple St. (Route 62) Middleton. Classes begin Thursday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and run for 10 weeks at a cost of $85 per person. For more information visit Riversidesquares.org, find us on Facebook, or call 978-468-2004.
Middleton GOP caucus Feb. 9
The Middleton Republican Town Committee will caucus on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Flint Public Library, 1 S. Main St, Middleton, for the May 21 Massachusetts Republican Convention. All Middleton residents registered as Republican on or before Dec. 31, 2021, are invited.
Hamilton Hall Lecture Series
In its 76th year, the Hamilton Hall Lecture Series on world affairs continues hosting internationally respected speakers. This season the series will be held virtually. Each lecture will be held on eight Thursdays at 11 a.m. during February and March. An audience Q&A is an important part of each lecture, and each will be replayed the following Sunday at 5 p.m. For registration and purchase of tickets, visit: www.hamiltonhall.org. The series kicks off Thursday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. (replay Feb. 6, 5 p.m.)with Stephen Walt, the Robert and Renée Belfer professor of International Affairs, Kennedy School, Harvard University —“President Biden’s Foreign Policy: Is America Really Back?”
Institute for Trustees conference set
Registration for the annual Institute for Trustees (IFT) conference opens on Feb. 1. A signature annual event for the Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF), it brings together more than 1,000 nonprofit leaders for six weeks of educational workshops. Sessions will again be held virtually, including the April 11 kickoff keynote address by Beverly resident Dr. Kenann McKenzie, director of the Generous Listening and Dialogue Center at Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University. An expanded list of presenting partners, which builds off last year’s inaugural partnership with Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, includes SouthCoast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. Twenty-five IFT virtual presenter-led workshops run from April 12 to May 26, and participants may sign up for any number of topics ranging from strategic planning and fundraising to diversity and board development. To register, and for more information, visit eccf.org/ift.
Salem State’s virtual Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s annual festival in celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday will be held virtually Feb. 7 — 11, with a week of lectures. In its 43rd year, The Darwin Festival is a community-oriented event for scientists and non-scientists alike. This year’s festival features two webinars daily, one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m., with additional talks at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Topics include the impact of microaggressions and racism on health, bioindicators of climate change in New England waters, the role of restoration in preserving plant biodiversity, using science to guide public schools’ pandemic response and investigating FDA-approved anti-tumor drugs. Registration is required and is free. Visit salemstate.edu/darwinfestival for a full list of topics, and webinar registration links.
Seven Times Salt at St. Andrew’s
Boston-based band Seven Times Salt, an English concert specializing in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century music, will perform at the Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. (Snow date, Feb. 27.) The concert, “Banbury Ale,” brings the best of the Elizabethan pub scene to the present day, with drinking songs, love ballads, rustic catches and country dances from around the British Isles performed with period instruments and dialect. Tickets $20; advance purchase at: www.seventimessalt.com. Seats are limited for social distancing. Masks a must. St. Andrew’s handicapped and located at i135 Lafayette St. (Route 114) in Marblehead, near Salem line.www.standrewsmhd.org,
Salem’s Employee Incentive Program
Salem has launched a new round of its Employee Incentive Program, this time focusing on supporting hiring and retaining front-line workers in those businesses covered by the Board of Health’s Dec. 22, 2021 order requiring proof of vaccination for public entry. The program will provide $500 per qualifying employee who must be in an eligible type of work for a business subject to the proof of vaccination order. They must be on the payroll of the business between Jan. 15 and Feb. 4, and must remain employed at the business for at least six consecutive weeks working at least 30 total hours over the course of the six weeks. For a list of eligible types of work and covered categories of business, additional program requirements, and the link to apply, please visit www.salem.com/incentive. Applications must be submitted before noon on Monday, Feb. 7.
Conversation with Chanan Weissman
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join us for a conversation with Chanan Weissman, White House liaison to the American Jewish community on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be moderated by Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.