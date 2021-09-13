Celebrate Sukkot Sept. 17
Children ages five and younger are invited to PJ Library Story Time to learn about the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot with a story and songs led by Cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET on Zoom. This program is free and open to all. The story time is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Open mic Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining dates: Sept. 22, and Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case iof bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
Support the Fort!
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over $1 million of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions, including a new handicapped-accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical cannons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms, finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experiences. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, Chairman of the FSOC, at lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner, at rebeccac@marblehead.org or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC Member, at chgessner@mac.com.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.