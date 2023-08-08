Christian concert at Asbury Grove
Christian Country Music group, MARK 209, will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. This multi-award-winning group has performed for presidents and at the Opry, as well as at venues the across the country. They have been awarded Christian Country Group of the Year four times and regularly have songs on the Christian Country Music Chart. All are welcome. No charge. A freewill offering will be collected.
Chamber Music at Beverly Senior Center
On Friday, Aug. 18, the Arpeggione Ensemble will perform a free chamber music concert at the Beverly Senior Center. The concert will be themed around fishing, voyages, and the sea with orchestral and vocal works by Mendelssohn, Schubert, and Mahler evoking the lore of seafaring. Celebrated baritone David Kravitz joins Arpeggione to create a fascinating, humorous, and moving portrait of the rich maritime history of New England. The show starts at 11:30 a.m. Although free, reservations are required. Call the Council on Aging at 978-526-7500 for more information or to reserve transportation.
Salem Maritime National Historic Site art exhibit
The Salem Maritime National Historic Site is hosting a youth art exhibit at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St., Salem, in conjunction with the International Fiber Collaborative and Massachusetts schools. It runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. The exhibit is on view at the gallery space inside the center Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year's theme is 'the Revolutionary War, America 250 Years Ago.' The exhibit is free and all are welcome.
Sundance Grand Jury Prize-Winning film
On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., adults are welcome to join Abbot Public Library's Midday Movie matinee in the program room at the Eveleth School. This is Sundance’s 2023 Dramatic Grand Jury Prize-winning film, and to see its title, visit the library’s website at tinyurl.com/APL-Aug-Film or call the library at 781-631-1481. Note: Registration is required at: tinyurl.com/APL-Rock-and-Roll. For more information, visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
PJ Library play group
Temple B’nai Abraham and Lappin Foundation invite Jewish and interfaith families with children ages 3 and younger to PJ Library Shmooze and Play, an interactive musical playgroup meeting on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St. in Beverly. While this is a drop-in group and walk-ins are welcome, registration is appreciated to help plan for coffee. The playgroup is free and is supported by CJP, Epstein Hill School and Congregation Ahabat Sholom. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, email lynne@lappinfoundation.org.
Biweekly vinyasa yoga classes
Join Celine on Abbot Public Library’s lawn for her outdoor community vinyasa-style yoga classes continuing through Aug. 21 and featuring poses centered around stretching and strengthening, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. The remaining schedule is as follows: Mondays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, 8 a.m. (before library hours), Wednesdays, Aug. 9, 16 and 23, 6 p.m., on the side lawn at Abbot Library, at Eveleth School, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. Note: If it rains, classes will move to the program room.
Teen DIY sun makers
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. teens are invited to Abbot Library outside the Eveleth School, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead, to make a one of a kind photographic print. Learn how to use the sun to create a nature inspired cyanotype. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 10. Registration is required, go to tinyurl.com/August-Sun-Prints. This program is for teens. For more info, visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
Summer salon: toe-tapping folk, bluegrass
On Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., local music legends Daisy Nell & Captain Stan and the Crabgrass Band will bring their beloved brand of great grass roots music to the Salem Athenaeum garden, combining traditional and contemporary songs with a variety of folk instruments, strong vocal harmonies, and local New England themes. The show features Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin and blues harp, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, Maria Wolters on dobro, and Dusty Clampitt on fiddle and their repertoire varies from folk standards to original compositions, presented with a vocal blend that comes from over 20 years of making music together. Free to Salem Athenaeum members; $15, general admission. Register at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/081123salon_daisynellcaptstan/index.html?page=register.
Salem Heritage Days
Salem’s Heritage Days festival kicks off Aug. 7, and runs through Aug. 13, with a lineup that includes a seniors-only ice cream social, barbecue at Winter Island, and a Roaring '20s Ball. Monday, the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band plays Salem Willows Shell, followed Tuesday by the North Shore Concert Band's Americana program. The Salem Police and Fire departments host a cookout at Palmer Cove Park on Tuesday, followed Wednesday by Salem Meet & Eat free dinner at Derby Wharf, with an Ice Scream Bowl and a family movie on the Common. Thursday, visit Salem’s Front Street Farmers Market, with story time for youngsters hosted by the Salem Public Library. On Friday, there's a bingo binge at the Community Life Center with prizes, and on Saturday, Tour-A-Truck event Salem Willows with games, crafts and giveaways. New this year from Peabody Essex Museum, a collaboration with PEM Pals and Salem’s Public Artist-in-Residence, Claudia Paraschiv with interactive performances and art-making. Sunday's grand finale includes the 21st Annual Phillips House Car Meet, and the Willows Sunset Hang with Fusion Fest, a new event hosted at the House of the Seven Gables — a delicious celebration of their current settlement's immigrant cultures. All downtown museums and attraction are either free or discounted. For a complete schedule, visit www.salemma.gov/home/events/354741.
Create a clock
The Peabody Institute West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, invites you to create a clock. Meet in the Community Room on Monday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., and using paint, stickers, scrapbook paper, wood-burning tools, and imagination to create a working clock. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. For ages 13 and older. Visit online or the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more information.
Salem vets park for free
Anyone with a veterans license plate may park for free at any on- or off-street metered Salem parking space, as well as in any off-street city parking lot requiring payment via a kiosk or app-based payment within Salem. A list of eligible veterans license plates, as issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, can be found at www.mass.gov/service-details/veteran-and-military-license-plates. The policy does not include fees for garage parking and applies only to parking fees and does not invalidate any other underlying regulation governing a parking space. All non-fee related regulations — such as time limits, no parking restrictions, resident parking rules, etc. — remain in effect. Questions? Call the Traffic and Parking Department at 978-745-8120.