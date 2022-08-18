Marblehead September Soiree
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an "End of Summer Speakeasy," a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. Features the jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
Salem Literary Festival
The Salem Athenaeum presents the 13th free Salem Literary Festival, Sept. 8 through 11. It will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. More than 50 notable writers from across genres and the globe will share their stories and writing advice. Highlights include a virtual opening night conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Alix E. Harrow, author of "The Ten Thousand Doors of January," and "The Once and Future Witches," and Olivie Blake, author of "The Atlas Six" and "The Atlas Paradox," a virtual virtual event at Cinema Salem, followed by 5 Minute Lit essays. Books and Barks on the Salem Common, conversations between bestselling authors Jenna Blum, Alena Dillon, and their dogs Henry and Penny. All Saturday events are in person at venues around Salem., including the Children’s Lit Fest at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., and a story walk in the Ropes Garden, 318 Essex St. For dates and times of events, and to register for online Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org/
'Sundays at 5' returns
Ascension Memorial Church's “Sundays at 5” will kickoff the fall on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. "Sundays at 5" is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Pizza fundraiser for animal shelter
Flatbread Pizza in Salem will again host a fundraiser to benefit the Marblehead Animal Shelter, from 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The shelter will receive a portion of the proceeds from all eat-in or take-out. Located at 311 Derby St. in Salem, Flatbread Pizza loves animals as much as you love pizza.
Marblehead September Soiree
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an "End of Summer Speakeasy," a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. Features the jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
SHS Class of 1958 reunion
Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair and head over to Salem Willows (across from Hobbs) at noon on Wednesday. Sept. 10, for a fun time with your 1958 classmates. It's your 64th reunion and it's free. Let them know you'll be joining them by calling 978-809-2799.
Essex County celebrates arts support
Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on Beverly's Cabot theater, 286 Cabot St., at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County. This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture. San San Wong of the Barr Foundation; spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall. Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023. Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships. The program runs till 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org
Salem Education Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Roots to Kinship
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back author and documentary storyteller Rachael Cerrotti for an interactive, Zoom workshop on how to research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. The program will take place on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Rachael will cover her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and suggest how we may use those resources in retelling our own family stories. At the beginning of the year, patrons read Rachael's memoir "We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration." This fall, we invite community members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories, with instruction and inspiration from the author, including stories from her new podcast, "The Memory Generation." Register for your Zoom link on the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/
Meals on Wheels
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Banned Book Club
A new Banned Book Club for teens will meet the first Wednesday of every month starting Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. A banned book is a book that has been removed from a school or library due to objections. Banning books is a form of censorship that the Peabody Library stands against, and instead invites teens to celebrate their freedom to read. No need to read specific books for this group or a specific book for these meetings, but you're encouraged to read (at least part of) a banned book, or to have an interest in the topic you've read in order to chat about it. Snacks will be on hand. This program is free, registrations is encouraged at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar — where you will also find more information.
2022 Diamond Awards
The North Shore Chamber celebrates five extraordinary women of leadership and influence with 2022 Diamond Awards. This year’s recipients are regarded for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally. The honorees are: Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield; Kim Rock, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters; Darcia Tremblay, Owner and President, Silver Lining Solutions, Rowley; Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North, Peabody/Lynn/Saugus; Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem. Nominated by their peers, they will be honored at the North Shore Chamber’s second annual Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. More information at northshorechamber.org.
SHS Class of '61 reunion
The Salem High Class of '61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport (formerly Danversport Yacht Club) in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more details contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com
Danvers Summer Concert Series
Danvers Summer Concert Series makes for a perfect summer evening for Danvers residents and locals on the North Shore and Cape Ann. Next up, on Aug. 24, Decades of Rock. Shows begin at 6 p.m. at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and Bug spray. And did we mention? All concerts are free., thanks to sponsorship by GMC Danvers, part of the Village Automotive Group, and Mead Web Design. For more information, visit: www.danversconcerts.com/
Ipswich Outdoor Watering Ban
A full outdoor water ban is now in effect in Ipswich to protect the Town’s water supply. This applies to both users of town water and those who draw from private supplies. Residents may continue to use rainwater collected in barrels. Drought conditions resulting in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil increases the risk of wildland fires, which can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents should also refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials. Please conserve water at home; take shorter showers, Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, Create a kitchen compost bin instead of using the garbage disposal.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join bestselling author and Harvard's top astronomer, Avi Loeb, on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth." Loeb lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine's twenty-five most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit lappinfoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Summer Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.
SHS Class of '64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino's Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to "Salem High School Class of 1964" and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
At Beverly Public Library
Lots more summer events are waiting for you at Beverly Public Library. All are free, and all are available for registration at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. Every second Friday of each month, for instance, you're welcome to join Modern Love Book Discussion Group — a new daytime book club with fun discussions of popular and contemporary romance authors running from 10 to 11 a.m., at the library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information, call Ona Ridenour at 978-921-6062, ext. 2135, or email ridenour@noblenet.org.
Amal Clooney at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.