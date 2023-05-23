Friends of PIL of Danvers set meeting
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, will hold their Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Gordon Room (ground floor of the library), 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Officers and committee chairs will report on activities from the last year. Friends members present will be voting on the slate of nominations of open positions on the Board. Light refreshments will be served. This meeting is open to the public; all are welcome.
'Boots & Blues' fundraiser
Join Beverly Bootstraps on Thursday, June 1, for its 2nd annual Boots & Blues fundraiser featuring live music by Los Sugar Kings, lawn games, and southern fare for a fun-filled night on the Atlantic at Misselwood. The support of the community enables Beverly Bootstraps to continue serving nearly 4,500 individuals in Beverly, and surrounding towns with access to their food assistance programs, case management services, adult education classes, and youth and family programming. Tickets start at $100 and sponsorship opportunities are available online at https://beverlybootstraps.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/BootsBlues2023 or by calling 978-927-1561.
Abbot Library accepting books
In preparation for their upcoming Book Sale, the Friends of Abbot Public Library will be accepting donations of books and games in good condition on Friday, June 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. - noon at Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Please, no CD, DVD, VHS or Cassette media. The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the library at Eveleth School, at 3 Brook Rd., Marblehead to kick off the Summer Reading Celebration.
'Shared Legacies' shown
Lappin Foundation and Congregation Eitz Chayim invite the community to a virtual screening of "Shared Legacies," a documentary about the African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance on Thursday, June 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. The film explores the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation, and it serves as an urgent call to action to repair what has fractured in the alliance. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Please register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Saturday Morning Cartoons
On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, The Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St,, Peabody screens Saturday Morning Cartoons in the Community Room. Snacks are provided. Registration is required, as space is limited. Free and open to the public. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Tick, mosquito prevention tips
The Town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don’ts and CDC approved advice, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.
Art in the Barn June 9-10
Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event will be June 9 and 10, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave, in Essex. One of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows, it showcases the work of more than 125 local artists. Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, sculptures and more. Admission and parking are free. The opening Friday night party is open to the public from 5 – 8:30 p.m. with music by The Vinegar Flies, Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales. The Artist Meet & Greet begins at 6 p.m., A juried show, artists contribute 50% or more of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s mission to protect natural land and working farms/ Visit: ecga.org/artinthebarn.
Ex-judge’s take on Lizzie Borden
Did Lizzie Borden famously murder her parents Andrew and Abby Borden in Fall River, in August 1892? Her trial became a spectacle unparalleled in American history. She was relentlessly scrutinized for signs of guilt or innocence. Was she a cold-blooded murderer or an unjustly persecuted lady? On Saturday, June 10, at noon, join the Honorable Dennis J. Curran, retired Massachusetts Superior Court Justice, on ZOOM for a free presentation. Curran is a member of the national Board of Advisors of The Lincoln Forum, a Life Member of the Surratt Society, and a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society. Registration is required for ZOOM link at:https://peabodylibrary.org/. Questions? 978-535-3354.
Journey to Juneteenth
In commemoration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, the Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage) and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth,” a 45-minute program with Valerie Tutson at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. Comprised of a collection of short stories celebrating freedom, Tutson will recount the day that news of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas, through the eyes of a fictional character. Learn how Gen. Gordon Granger read Order No. 3 and its impact on the fictional character’s life as an enslaved person. The event is free and all ages are welcome, but space is limited, so registration is required. at: https://essexheritage.org/event/journey-to-juneteenth/