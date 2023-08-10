Care Dimensions Walk for Hospice registration
Care Dimensions, the largest Massachusetts provider of hospice and palliative care for adults and children, is holding registration for the 35th Annual Walk for Hospice, the annual fundraiser that ensures expert and compassionate care to patients and loved ones in need. Your support/participation provides care such as complementary therapies and bereavement support so no patient is ever turned away, regardless of their ability to pay. Join us on Oct. 2 for this meaningful event with family, friends and the community – or walk, run or do any fun activity that's convenient. For information and assistance in registering or donating, call 978-223-9787. Visit www.CareDimensions.org/Walk to register, start a team, join a team or donate.
Summer reading program ends with prizes and ice cream
On Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Children’s Room at the Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School, Brook Road, Marblehead, will celebrate children who participated in the library’s summer reading program. Bring your final reading logs for a prize and an ice cream cup. Grand prizes for the three top readers in each age category will receive notice of winning on Saturday, Aug. 19. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org, or call 781-631-1481.
Free watercolor workshop slated for next month
The Peabody South Branch Library, 78 Lynn St., will host a watercolor workshop with artist Brooke Lambert on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Learn to paint at your own pace with watercolor, techniques in color mixing, observational painting and composition in a relaxed environment. Cover wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry techniques, masking, pressing, shading and light techniques, ink washes, and pattern making. Come away with your art and a greater appreciation of watercolor. Beginners are welcome and materials are provided. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar
Church of St. Andrew celebration to mark 100 years
The Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead is scheduled to kick off a year of celebrations in honor of its 100th anniversary on Sept. 10, with a special church service at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m., by a picnic on the grounds. The Rt. Rev. Alan M. Gates, bishop diocesan of the Diocese of Massachusetts, will officiate. (There will be no 8 a.m. service that day.) The picnic will begin about 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend on the parish’s new plaza. The Morrison Meows will perform folk and rock music, with kids' activities including a bouncy house and face painting and ice cream from Terry’s Ice Cream truck. A history timeline will be on display in the church’s Cloister Gallery, and the church’s new plaza, improved grounds and renovations will be blessed, kicking off the first of many activities planned for the year. For more information, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org. The church, which is handicapped accessible, is at 135 Lafayette St. (Rte. 114), Marblehead, near the Salem line.
Greenbelt to hold its
15th annual trail run
Runners are scheduled to take to the trails on Saturday, Aug. 19, for Essex County Greenbelt Association’s 15th Annual Trail Run. The race, held at Greenbelt’s Vineyard Hill Reservation, in South Hamilton, offers 5K or 10K courses that climb Vineyard Hill, pass through sections of Bradley Palmer State Park and the Bay Circuit Trail, and cross through scenic Shaw Field. The race starts at 9 a.m. from 656 Asbury St., in South Hamilton. Registration ($40 for non-members/$30 for members) includes giveaways, post-race refreshments, and awards for each men’s, women’s, and non-binary age group. Runners can find more information and pre-register by Aug. 15 online at ecga.org/greenbeltruns, or register on race day from 7-8:30 a.m. Greenbelt welcomes runners of all levels to join in this race to benefit local land conservation.
Peabody Library programs for adults
Spend some chill time at the end of the summer with the Peabody Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, with cool and relaxing August programs. For information, registration, visit: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/camp-crafts-for-adults-2/
Monday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m., Camp crafts for adults – Join librarian and crafter Gabi for a laid-back return to your childhood with Camp Crafts! Supplies and instructions provided for friendship bracelets, plastic lanyard keychains, suncatchers, and more.
Monday, Aug 21, 6:30 p.m., Drop-in game and puzzle night – board games and puzzles with community members; or bring your own games. Snacks available and no registration is required.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 11:30 a.m., Documentary and discussion – entertaining, informative and inspiring documentary, with breakfast-y snacks, and lively discussion after the movie. The title is to be determined, but the subject will be science, history, or performing arts. Registration is helpful, but not required.
Remembrance Cup
tourney set for Oct. 7
The Remembrance Cup, a community golf tournament sponsored by Ascension Memorial Church, is scheduled for Oct. 7 will aid those facing food insecurity locally. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the annual AMC fundraiser will be donated to The Open Door, which serves North Shore communities. The event, held at the Rowley Country Club, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start. Registration is $130. For more information, call 978-356-2560 or www.amcipswich.org. Ascension Memorial Church is at 31 County St., Ipswich.
Showing of Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning film
On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., adults are welcome to join Abbot Public Library's Midday Movie matinee in the program room at the Eveleth School. This is Sundances’s 2023 Dramatic Grand Jury Prize-winning film, and to see its title, visit the library’s website at tinyurl.com/APL-Aug-Film or call the library at 781-631-1481. Please note: Registration is required at: tinyurl.com/APL-Rock-and-Roll. For more information, visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
PJ Library play group on Sundays
Temple B’nai Abraham and Lappin Foundation invite Jewish and interfaith families with children ages 3 and younger to PJ Library Shmooze and Play, an interactive musical playgroup meeting on Sundays, Aug. 6 and 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St. in Beverly. While this is a drop-in group and walk-ins are welcome, we appreciate registration so we can plan for coffee. The play group is free and is supported by CJP, Epstein Hill School and Congregation Ahabat Sholom. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email lynne@lappinfoundation.org.
Biweekly vinyasa yoga classes offered
Join Celine on Abbot Public Library’s lawn for her outdoor community vinyasa-style yoga classes continuing through Aug. 21 and featuring poses centered around stretching and strengthening, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow! The remaining schedule is as follows: Mondays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21, 8 a.m. (before library hours), Wednesdays, Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 6 p.m., on the side lawn at Abbot Library, at Eveleth School, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. Note: In the case of rain, classed will move to program room.
Summer Salon: toe-tapping folk and bluegrass shows
On Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., local music legends Daisy Nell and Captain Stan and the Crabgrass Band will bring their beloved brand of great grassroots music to the Salem Athenaeum garden, combining traditional and contemporary songs with a variety of folk instruments, strong vocal harmonies, and local New England themes. The show features Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin and blues harp, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, Maria Wolters on dobro, and Dusty Clampitt on fiddle and their repertoire varies from folk standards to original compositions, presented with a vocal blend that comes from more than 20 years of making music together. Shows are free to Salem Athenaeum members; $15, general admission. Register at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/081123salon_daisynellcaptstan/index.html?page=register:
Salem Heritage Days festival activities planned
Salem’s Heritage Days festival runs through Aug. 13, with a lineup that includes a seniors-only ice cream social, barbecue at Winter Island, and a Roaring '20s Ball. Monday, the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band plays Salem Willows Shell, followed Tuesday by the North Shore Concert Band's Americana program. The Salem Police and Fire departments host a cookout at Palmer Cove Park on Tuesday, followed Wednesday by Salem Meet & Eat free dinner at Derby Wharf, with an Ice Scream Bowl and a family movie on the Common. Thursday, visit Salem’s Front Street Farmers Market, with story time for youngsters hosted by the Salem Public Library. On Friday, there's a bingo binge at the Community Life Center with prizes, and on Saturday, Tour-A-Truck event Salem Willows with games, crafts and giveaways. New this year from Peabody Essex Museum, a collaboration with PEM Pals and Salem’s Public Artist-in-Residence, Claudia Paraschiv with interactive performances and art-making. Sunday's grand finale includes the 21st Annual Phillips House Car Meet, and the Willows Sunset Hang with Fusion Fest, a new event hosted at the House of the Seven Gables — a delicious celebration of their current settlement's immigrant cultures. All downtown museums and attraction are either free or discounted. For a complete schedule, visit www.salemma.gov/home/events/354741.
Clock building program slated in Peabody
The Peabody Institute West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody invites you to create a clock! Meet in the Community Room on Monday, Aug. 14, from 2-4 p.m., and using paint, stickers, scrapbook paper, wood burning tools, and imagination to create a working clock. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. For ages 13 and older. Please visit online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more information.
Salem veterans OK'd to park for free
Anyone with a veterans license plate may park for free at any on or off-street metered Salem parking space, as well as in any off-street city parking lot requiring payment via a kiosk or app-based payment within Salem. A list of eligible veterans license plates, as issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, can be found at www.mass.gov/service-details/veteran-and-military-license-plates. The policy does not include fees for garage parking and applies only to parking fees and does not invalidate any other underlying regulation governing a parking space. All non-fee related regulations – such as time limits, no parking restrictions, resident parking rules, and so forth – remain in effect. Questions? Call the Traffic and Parking Department at 978-745-8120.
Teen-focused introduction to crochet program offered
Teens grades 8-12 can learn to crochet or get help and ideas on a project during any introduction to crochet session in the Teen Area of the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, Wednesdays in August from 11 a.m. to noon., with snacks. Registration is not required, but it is preferred. This program is free and open to the public. Questions? Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored tax counseling for the elderly program. Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 - 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab in reference room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Mondays, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters on how Marblehead town government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.