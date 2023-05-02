Abbot Public Library highlights
Monday, May 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Protect Yourself Against Credit Card Fraud - Robin Putnam from the office of Consumer Affairs & Business Regulation in Boston, presents a monthly series on educating safe practices for consumers; identifying and protecting yourself against devices which can create credit card fraud. Registration is required to attend in person or via Zoom. Register at: tinyurl.com/APL-Identity-Theft-Library.
Peabody Institute
Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m., Best Bike Rides in New England - with author David Sobel on Zoom, discussing his new book, "Best Bike Rides in New England." Favorite rides, designing a ride using online tools, and the most scenic routes.
Tuesday, May 11, 7 p.m., A tidier life - on Zoom with certified KonMari® Consultant & Professional Speaker Shannon Huneycutt discussing the "life-changing magic of tidying" through her Spark Joy® program.
Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m., Face Surveillance in Massachusetts: Our Rights in the Digital Age - a Zoom presentation with ACLU of Massachusetts’ Director of Technology for Liberty, Kade Crockford discussing the "Press Pause on Face Surveillance" campaign, and how you can help ensure new technology doesn't eclipse basic rights.
Lunchtime History Films on tap
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn. Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Next up: May 8, Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII/WASP — little known heroic women and their flying skills.
Larkin gala set for May 20
On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St., Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series begins
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, please email: E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
Noontime basketball at the YMCA
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Classical greats on the North Shore
Chorus North Shore will present its spring concert “Classical Greats — Mozart — Haydn” on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., at Our Lady of Hope Church, Ipswich. Included will be Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Haydn’s Te Deum. Sonja Dahlgren Pryor will conduct; joining Pryor will be accompanist Jeffrey Patch, the Presto! Orchestra and soloists Holly Cameron, soprano; Stephanie Scarcella, Contralto; Neil Ferreira, tenor; Nathan Halbur, bass. Advance tickets prices are $22, general admission; 19 student/senior. At the door $28/$23. Masks recommended. For more information, visit: to: www.chorusnorthshore.org.
Israeli songs from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Call for volunteers in Beverly
It’s officially Beverly Spring and Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that need you to help them happen. Community volunteers are the secret of success that will make Beverly’s 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters. Do you love these events? Want to help us make them happen? Email becki@bevmain.org and we will send you info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
Abbot Public Library is now open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Thursday: noon — 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 am — 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Adult programs: Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 pm — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab — in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Peabody West Little League in need
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
Cookbook Club meets at library
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the West Branch Library, to share creations from a monthly selected cookbook or theme. From entrées to soups and desserts, each month centers around a different cookbook or theme. Books are available to be checked out a cookbook. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., with recipes from “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required online, or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
North Shore Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Youth Orchestras auditions upcoming
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles in the 2023-2024 Concert Season. Auditions for both new and returning NMYO musicians are Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, may audition. NMYO offers six ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and a Flute Choir. The Symphony Orchestra program also includes a small ensemble chamber music component to challenge the advanced players. NMYO ensembles perform two major concerts and several small concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals. View audition requirements, and register for your audition time today at nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone (978) 309-9833.
Online Death Café series
This spring, the Peabody Library resumed its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesday, June 13, at noon. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games in the Peabody Library's weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero's interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Book Club for Teens in Peabody
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read "City of Ghosts" by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Lots of fun at Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programs are in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we'll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: next meeting May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.