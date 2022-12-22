Friends of Beverly Animals calendars
Friends of Beverly Animals reminds you that Beverly stores still have plenty of our 2923 calendars left for last minute holiday shoppers. Money from calendar sales helps pay for essential veterinary care, food and supplies for the homeless animals we rescue. Here's where to shop: Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St. ; DogSpa, 45 Enon St.;, Dogs by Design & Cats Too!,131 Dodge St. Beverly. For online purchase, go to: https://www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on yellow DONATE button on right side of webpage, and state shipping address, # of calendars you wish to purchase. Calendars are $15 each + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. Questions, call 978-922-7190.
Athenaeum closed for the holidays
Please note that the Salem Athenaeum will be closed during the week of Dec. 25 through Jan.3 for Winter Break.
Christmas Eve at Holy Trinity
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 16 Sylvan St., Danvers, will hold two Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24. A family service, which will include a song in Spanish by children in the church along with some worship dances with tambourines and streamers, will be at 5 p.m., followed by a candlelight service with choir and carols at 9 p.m. All facilities are wheelchair accessible. For more information call the church office at 978-777-7408.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
Christmas at the Castle
There's still time left to make this season merrier by visiting Castle Hill at Christmas. Don’t miss this year’s fantastical An Enchanted Christmas. Each room in the 1920s mansion is decorated for the holidays drawing inspiration from favorite stories and mythology, and top by the gift shop. Timed entry limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at www.thetrustees.org for the following dates: School vacation week Dec. 27-31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees Member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child.
Christmas services at First Church
First Church in Wenham, at the corner of Main and Arbor streets, will be holding several Christmas services in the coming weeks. A Christmas Eve family service, with carols and a children's pageant, will be Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship service (communion, carols, readings and prayer) at 9 p.m. And on Christmas Day, 10 a.m., an informal service with carols and stories of Christmas.
Lovely office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Joys of Winter through Dec. 31
The Danvers Art Association's art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joy. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. Artists selling their work agree to commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. For details, email jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores
Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.