SHS Class of 1958 reunion
Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair and head over to Salem Willows (across from Hobbs) at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a fun time with your 1958 classmates. It’s your 64th reunion and it’s free. Let them know you’ll be joining them by calling 978-809-1799.
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series returns to the Sohier Room at the main library. First up, Eric Jay Dolin launches on Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:30 a.m. with “Rebels At Sea: Privateering In The American Revolution.” Next, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. join us for “Alaska, Bears and Beyond,” with Joy Marzolf. Green Beverly wraps up the month with a Climate Prep Week program on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Find the full schedule at https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings. Questions? Contact Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Theater group seeks director
The North Shore Players, the community theater in Danvers, seeks a director for the Agatha Christie classic mystery, “Murder on the Nile.” Auditions are 6-9 p.m., Sept. 12 and 15, show dates Nov. 11, 12 and 13. Auditions, rehearsals and performances are at the Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. The director will receive a stipend of $750. Directors should submit resumes by Sept. 1 to info@northshoreplayers.org. The North Shore Players is a 501©3 non-profit, and has been in Danvers for 60 years. For more information, contact Martin Fucio at: mjfucio66@gmail.com, or 978-921-0297.
Garden stroll at Glen Magna
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers have planned a free outdoor garden event at Glen Magna, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Matthew Martin, Glen Magna’s building and grounds restoration manager, will discuss drought tolerant landscapes for your home garden and ways to make your current landscape more drought tolerant. Attendees are welcome stroll the beautiful gardens. Although free, registration is required on the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org to reserve a spot. If rain, the event will move inside the tent.
Marblehead September Soiree
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an ‘End of Summer Speakeasy’ a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. This festive gathering features the amazing jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax-deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
Latina heritage author panel
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., authors Isabel Cañas, Romina Garber, Priscilla Oliveras, and Caridad Piñeiro will speak in a Zoom event hosted by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers. The authors will share their journeys to becoming published, keeping in mind their diverse Latinx backgrounds, and how their heritage has influenced their writing, characters, publishing journey, and fan base. Registration for Zoom link is required at: danverslibrary.org. Copies of signed books are available at Bank Square Books. Just note in the comments that you’d like the books signed at checkout.
Salem Literary Festival on now
The Salem Athenaeum presents the 13th free Salem Literary Festival through Sunday, Sept. 11. It will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. Over 50 notable writers from across genres and the globe will share their stories and writing advice. Highlights include a virtual opening night conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Alix E. Harrow, author of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” and “The Once and Future Witches” and Olivie Blake, author of “The Atlas Six” and “The Atlas Paradox,” a virtual virtual event at Cinema Salem, followed by 5 Minute Lit essays. Books and Barks on the Salem Common hosts conversations between bestselling authors Jenna Blum, Alena Dillon, and their dogs Henry and Penny. All Saturday events are in person at venues around Salem., including the Children’s Lit Festat the Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.) and a story walk in the Ropes Garden (318 Essex St.). For dates and times of events, and to register for online Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org/
The Family Roe: An American Story
On Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join investigative journalist Joshua Prager on Zoom for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story.” With abortion rights falling daily in the U.S., “The Family Roe,” named a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize, offers extraordinary insight into the Supreme Court’s most divisive case and its plaintiff, Norma McCorvey. A family saga, it confronts a half-century of propaganda and myth, Prager’s book was years in the making with Norma. Prager, had access to her personal papers witnessed her final moments. He also found the unknown Roe baby, Shelley Thornton, whose conception occasioned the lawsuit. Hailed by critics on both sides of the debate, Prager looks with honest eyes at the five decades of struggle that brought us to today. Tiziana Dearing, host of Radio Boston, will moderate. Registration is required for your Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
‘Sundays at 5 back in Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church’s “Sundays at 5” will kickoff this fall on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
‘Roots to Kinship’ continues Sept. 22
The Peabody Institute Library’s “Roots to Kinship” continues on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. with an Oral Histories Zoom program led by Rachael Cerrotti. A documentary storyteller and author, Cerrotti offers this workshop to share how you can research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. Rachael will speak about her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and share suggestions on using resources in retelling our own family stories. Earlier this year, her memoir, “We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration,” was read and discussed by members. This fall, we invite members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories. To register for your Zoom link, go to: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/oral-history-and-testimony-with-rachael-cerrotti-online/
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Free 8-week senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called “A Matter of Balance” for seniors on Mondays, from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/