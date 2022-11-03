New England native plants
Master Gardener Gretel Anspach will be presenting “New England Native Plants” at the Nov. 10 meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 60 School St., Manchester. Anspach will focus on plants native to the region that are easier to maintain, better able to withstand New England weather, and might offer better resistance to deer and rabbits. The trees, shrubs, and perennials that evolved here will grow here with much less input from you. Learn how to “go native” and reduce your workload while creating a paradise for our native birds and pollinators. Anspach is a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, a Trustee of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and retired systems engineer. She also helped establish and maintain two food production gardens that provide fresh produce to the Marlborough Food Pantry. NSHS’ meetings are free to members. For nonmembers there is a $5 fee. An annual NSHS membership is $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings, see nshorticulture.org for more information. Free parking (behind the church) for all meetings. Arrangements are in place for safe, socially distanced in-person meetings.
2023 benefit calendars on sale
Our 2023 calendars are on sale now at the Beverly stores listed below. Great for holiday and birthday gifts, the more you buy, the more you help to cover veterinary care, food and supplies so needed for local stray and homeless animals in and around Beverly. Calendar can also be shipped by request.
To purchase, visit: www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on the yellow DONATE button on the right side of webpage. In the subsequent PayPal form, please leave the address you would like calendar shipped to and number of calendars purchased. Calendars are $15 + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. They are also available at Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., Beverly; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., #5, Beverly and Dogs by Design & Cats Too!, 131 Dodge St., Beverly. Questions? Email: fobacalendar@gmail.com or call 978-927-4157.
Beverly Farms Art Exhibit continues
The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a month long Art Exhibit from Nov. 1 to 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly. Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Graphics, Mixed Media and Photography. All are welcome to view this great range and variety of work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org
Turkey dinner at Beverly church
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.