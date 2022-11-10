Veterans Day
breakfast Friday
Mayor Ted Bettencourt will once again host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11, at Peabody City Hall, 24 Lowell St. The breakfast will honor all Peabody residents who served in the armed forces and will include a special commemoration for veterans of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield. The breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Wiggin Auditorium. Veterans are asked to contact the Veteran Services Department at 978-538-5925 to reserve tickets. Following the breakfast, the annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place in front of City Hall at 11 a.m.
Murder on the
Nile on stage
Who killed rich, spoiled, beautiful newlywed Kay Moysten? The North Shore Players of Danvers present the classic Agatha Christie mystery play, "Murder on the Nile." Curtain at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, at Maple Street Congregational Church, 90 Maple St., Danvers. For parking, use GPS 13 Charter St. Tickets $15-$20, at the door or at: www.northshoreplayers.org.
‘Sundays at 5’
at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday this fall. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Zoom into Peabody Institute Library
Zoom into November's new virtual programming from Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St, Danvers. Check out the schedule and let us know what you're interested in joining, so we can send you a Zoom link and make it a date. Please note: Registration for Zoom link for all programs is required via the Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org. On Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Using FAN Cluster Research for Genealogical Break Throughs — led by Julie Roberts Szczepankiewicz, a genealogist, writer, and speaker with nearly 30 years of ancestral research experience. And on Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., "Master of Suspense" with Hank Phillippi Ryan, best selling author Hank, will be presented on Zoom from the Cary Memorial Library Literary Cafe. Award-winning creator of 13 psychological thrillers, talking shop with Marjan Kamali, author of "Together Tea" and "The Stationery Shop."
Beverly Farms Art
Exhibit on display
The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a month long Art Exhibit through Nov. 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly. Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Graphics, Mixed Media and Photography. All are welcome to view this great range and variety of work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org
Turkey dinner
take-out Nov. 19
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.
Weekly free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called 'A Matter of Balance' for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. Curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.