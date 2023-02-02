Black Film Symposium at The Cabot
As part of its Black History Month events, the Endicott College Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging — together with Salem State University, Montserrat College of Art, the North Shore Juneteenth Association Inc., and others — present 'Amplifying Voices: A Celebration of Diversity in Film' debuting at Beverly's Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. The two-day symposium, Feb. 3 and 4, will showcase live experiences as told by filmmakers of color. Feb. 3, features the documentary The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show,' followed by a Q&A with Professor Jamie Wilson of Salem State University and Endicott College’s Elizabeth Matelski, Associate Professor of History. For more information, visit: https://www.endicott.edu/news-events/news/news-articles/2023/01/a-cross-community-black-history-month-celebration. Or go to: https://thecabot.org/
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
'Heartstopper' Trivia Night
The Peabody Library’s teen department will host a Heartstopper-themed trivia challenge on Monday, Feb. 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants will answer increasingly difficult questions about the popular graphic novel series for a chance to win a copy of the official Heartstopper coloring book. Snacks will be provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? Email abridgewater@noblenet.org or call 978-531-0100.
Understanding Your Cat
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., come to the Main Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody to learn about your cat or learn more about the world of furry felines with certified cat behaviorist Dr. Rachel Geller. Everyone loves a good cat video, but what if your cat isn’t acting quite as cute as the ones you see on the internet? Are you tired of your cat thinking “outside the box” … or living with a hardcore shredder? Whatever the questions, Dr. Geller has the answers in this program, partnered with the new Kitty Cat Cafe and Adoption Lounge in Peabody, with staff members on hand. Geller will be signing copies of her book and donate all proceeds to the Kitty Cat Cafe. Note: no cats allowed, but cute cat pictures are encouraged. For more information, call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
Online Death Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on Feb. 14, April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
44th Annual Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s 44th annual Darwin Festival will be held Feb. 13-17, with a week of on0campus and virtual presentations in celebration of the work of Charles Darwin. This year’s festival features two talks a day — one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. — and will explore some of today’s most pressing issues such as the relationship between evolution and disease, the role of evolution and social justice, and the impacts of climate change. There will also be talks about penguins past and present, secrets of an ancient undersea forest, and the evolution of the Darwin Festival itself. All events are free and open to the public at in-person talks in Vets Hall, Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, or streamed for remote viewing. For the full schedule, visit: salemstate.edu/DarwinFestival.
Jazz legend at Salem State
The Center for Creative and Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Salem State music and dance department, presents jazz trumpeter Marquis Hill in concert on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., in the University’s Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. One of the finest trumpeters in jazz today, Hill is also a composer and bandleader whose comprehensive vision highlights the unity and continuity within the musical heritage of African Americans. Hill and his ensemble use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. He will be joined by Joel Ross, piano and vibes, Dezron Douglas, bass, and Michael Piolet, drums. Concert tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and those under 18 and students with an ID are free. Reservations at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Danvers Republicans meet Feb. 15
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) holds its 2023 kick-off meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station 64 High St., Danvers. This is a regular business meeting focusing on Election 2022 — what went right and what needs to be better for 2024. If you are an unenrolled ‘swing’ voter and want to find out about DTRC and the Republican platform and issues, come and bring a friend or two. New business to be discussed include recent State Committee discussions, elections, clash of the Gaetz/Boebert House Freedom Caucus demands and other scary political stories; as well as Danvers Strategic Planning for 2030 and the Danvers Municipal Election in 2023. Continued discussion is the Danvers school administration and curriculum, the Essex Tech student cap (40) and the possibility of hosting a Town Hall style meeting for parents to discuss their school concerns. Other continued old business is the discussion of election integrity and recall elections. Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
League of Women Voters
The Hamilton Wenham League of Women Voters in connection with the Community House is sponsoring a Volunteer Fair on Feb. 8 at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, South Hamilton, from 5 to 7 p.m. We have 43 organizations, including both town governments, looking for volunteers and using this platform to build a stronger community through civic participation.Besides Hamilton and Wenham residents, 400 new residents have joined our target audience in the past two years.
Black Business Pop-Up Market Place
Salem United, Inc welcomes community members to support local businesses during the Black Business Pop-Up Market Place, Feb. 24 and 25, from 1 7 p.m. Bring family and friends for weekly game nights Wednesday evenings thru February, and and experience the most talked about exhibit across the state, the Unmasking of Negro Election Day, and learn about our first black voting system in this country by enslaved men of Africa and understand why your vote is so important and how it became a State Holiday.Hours of operation: 1 to 6 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 7 pm on Sundays throughout the entire month of February. Admission is free and everyone of all races, creeds and colors are welcome! Keep checking www.salemunitedinc.org for more information.
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers will begin on Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read "City of Ghosts" by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.