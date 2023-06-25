Youth Book Sale
The Friends of Hamilton Wenham Public Library will host a one-day Youth Book Sale for (children and teens) on Wednesday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be henna tattoos available in the afternoon on a first come/first served basis. Visit the library website www.hwlibrary.org / 978-468-5577 for more information. The library is located at 14 Union Street in Hamilton.
Festival of Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts’ Literary Festival returns after a brief pandemic hiatus, from Saturday, July 1. to Tuesday, July 4, with its always-popular writing contest, along with a full slate of speakers, panels, and workshops. Over 125 entries were submitted for the Literary Contest in May and June which was open to all Massachusetts writers of fiction, nonfiction (including memoir and personal essay) and poetry. First prize in each category will be awarded $100, a ribbon and certificate, and a 1/4 page black-and-white ad in the Marblehead Current to be donated to a local non-profit of the winners' choice. Second place and honorable mentions earn a ribbon and certificate. Students 18-- first prizes are $50. All participants receive ribbons, certificates and library swag,sponsored through the Library's Carten Gallery Fund. All events take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, 28 Mugford St. Books will be available for purchase. Questions? Visit www.marbleheadfestival.org. The schedule is as follows:
Saturday, July 1, noon. to 1 p.m., Author Talk with Rich Rubino-- A Funny Thing Happened on the Presidential Campaign Trail
Saturday, July 1, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Workshop with Julianna Thibodeaux-- Is There a Memoir in You?
Yoga for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for a outdoor community yoga classes (If rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow! This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Please note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours), Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m. (before library hours) and Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Pickleball for a Purpose
Northeast Arc will host its second Pickleball for a Purpose tournament on July 1 and 2 at Woburn Racquet Club. All proceeds from this tournament benefit Northeast Arc programs, which positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 people with disabilities and their families across Massachusetts. Registration is $50 at https://tinyurl.com/PickleNeArc. Play will start at 8 a.m. daily. To help sponsor the event, contact Kacy Jauron at kjauron@ne-arc.org.
At Danvers Library
The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has some great stuff in store for you this summer. Check out the schedule and see you at the library.
Tuesday, June 27, 5 to 8 p.m., Mini- golf at the Library for ages 12 to 18. -- Summer Reading Kickoff Party (Teens) on the Library Lawn (weather permitting). Learn about summer reading and try your best for a hole in one. If rain, we'll tee-off inside the library.
Monday, July 10, 3 to 4 p.m., Speak Up for Nature: Helping Endangered Species -- Teens meet in the library's Gordon Room. Learn about endangered species and what we can all do to help them. Meet some up close and personal.
Pop-up hours for Walsh
On Tuesday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., Peabody residents are welcome to stop by the West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., to share their thoughts with state Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, in a friendly, outdoor setting in the parking lot. No appointment is necessary. For further more information, call Walsh’s office at 617-722-2410.
Free concerts
Sundays in Patton Park has kicked off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts, rain or shine. Shows are July 2 --Labor in Vain (Lively acoustic Americana); July 9-- Skunk Sessions (Jam, rock, roots & blues); July 16-- Rat Pack on Broadway (Theater classics & Americana); July 23-- Headlands (Rock, Americana, country & folk); July 30 --Dire Wolf (Grateful Dead covers & other rock classics); Aug 6 -- Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Rte 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove (follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street).
Teens at Peabody Library
The Peabody Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” The first event is an ice cream sundae party on June 28 at 3 p.m. Teens can enjoy an ice cream sundae while learning about the upcoming summer reading challenge and events. Beginning Monday, July 10, daily events will be hosted in the Main Library Teen Room on Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.. Our two Branch Libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week are as follows:
July 10 - 13: Poetry
July 17 - 20: Photography
July 24 - 27: Creative Writing
July 31 - August 3: Music
August 7 - 10: Comic Art
August 14 - 17: Painting & Art
These programs are free and open to teens and tweens entering grades 6 - 12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, please visit our online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Free Salem Trolley
The city of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. For the complete route map, visit http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the trolley.
Bird house workshop
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, is hosting a free workshop on June 29, 2 p.m., in the Community Room. Open to all, each participant will decorate their own birdhouse with unique wood-burned designs. Registration is required, as space is limited. For more information, call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library's adult summer bingo is back, from July 1 through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you'll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of three entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Pride Month
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some new activities in store to celebrate Pride Month. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library's. Registration helpful but not required.
June 28, 6:30 p.m., Pride Trivia Night with the Beverly Library — at Peabody Library at 82 Main St. A fun, casual, and both old and new! Are you up to the challenge? For teens and adults, snacks included! Participants are welcome to bring a team,
June 1-30, Interactive Book Display of the history of LGBTQ+ culture — on the first and second floors. The history of LGBTQ+ starting with the events that led up to the first Pride festival.
Moms Support Group
This Moms Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St. in Danvers.
Merry-time Fest
Salem Maritimes will hold a Salem Merry-time Fest from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Street. Free to the public, this one-day festival marks a return of the park’s annual summer event after a prolonged hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, the fest will feature a wide range of entertainment, including musicians, magic, visiting vessels, hands-on activities, and — for the first time — the “Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta, with teams of two building homemade cardboard boats to launch from Derby Beach. Stay up-to-date and learn more about how to participate in this year’s event at https://www.nps.gov/sama/planyourvisit/salem-merry-time-fest.htm.
Saturday cartoons
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. in Peabody screens Saturday Morning Cartoons in the Community Room. Snacks are provided. Registration is required, as space is limited. Free to the public. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Tick prevention tips
The Town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don'ts and CDC approved advice, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.